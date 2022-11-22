News Below Deck Med: Zee Dempers looks back at Season 7 ahead of explosive reunion

Zee reflects on his time on the Home yacht with his pal Storm. Pic credit: @zeedempers/Instagram Below Deck Mediterranean star Zee Dempers looks back on Season 7 ahead of the drama-filled reunion show hitting Bravo airwaves. Zee’s ending his second stint on Below Deck Med with a little bit of reflection.

As fans know, Zee debuted on Season 6 of the hit yachting show as a green deckhand but returned this season with so much more experience.

Although his two seasons were vastly different, Zee has taken time to reflect on his latest run.

This week Zee used social media to share his thoughts and give his followers a look at some of the behind-the-scenes fun that happened on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s see what Zee had to say about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

Zee Dempers calls Below Deck Med Season 7 an ‘incredible experience’

Taking to Instagram, Zee shared a series of photos from his time aboard the Home yacht and in Malta.

“Another one wrapped, what an incredible experience once again,” Zee kicked off his Instagram post.

The deckhand went on to express his thanks to Bravo, executive producer Nadine Rajabi and the rest of the production crew. Zee used words from one of his father’s favorite poems to share just how much his Below Deck Mediterranean friends mean to him.

There’s no question Zee appreciates all those he’s met over the past year on this journey. That includes the fans that continue to support the show and Zee being on it.

Zee made sure to give all those supporters a big shout-out in his message.

“And a huge thank you to all the support and kind messages throughout the season, never goes unnoticed and I could not feel anymore loved. So many highs and not many lows. thank you for making one happy Zee❣️⚡️,” he ended the post.

Will Zee Dempers return for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8?

Below Deck Med Season 8 was confirmed at BravoCon last month. It wasn’t a big surprise as the Below Deck franchise continues to be a huge success for Bravo.

Since Zee has done two seasons, one has to wonder if he will come back next, perhaps as bosun, taking a page out of his former boss Malia White’s book.

Zee has yet to speak out on a possible third-season stint on the show. However, this fall, photos of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 leaked and only captured Kyle Viljoen and Tumi Mhlongo filming.

Now that doesn’t mean Zee didn’t return, especially since Captain Sandy Yawn is a big fan of his. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next summer to find out if Zee Dempers returns to Below Deck Med or not.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show airs Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c on Bravo.