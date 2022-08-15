Below Deck Med: Who is Natasha Webb’s new boyfriend?

Natasha has confirmed she’s dating someone new. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb has a new boyfriend, and fans can’t help but wonder if he’s really new or an old flame.

Natasha’s personal life has been a focal point of the current season of Below Deck Med.

First, she was in a secret romance with chef Dave White that went south because of various things, including his bad behavior. Dave recently declared there was “no excuse” for his actions toward the chief stew.

Last week while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Natasha got real about her brief and messy romance with Dave.

During her appearance on the show, Natasha also spilled that she has a new man in her life and is very happy.

“I am in the most amazing relationship now,” Natasha shared with the host.

Who is Below Deck Med star Natasha Webb’s new boyfriend?

Although Natasha didn’t spill any details about her new relationship, thanks to her guy tagging Natasha in his Instagram Stories, it’s been revealed his name is Max Landry.

Pic credit: @the_max_landry/Instagram

According to his Instagram bio, Max is a musician who often showcases his songs on social media. Natasha and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 stew Kyle Viljoen also follow Max.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One Instagram post featured Max singing his heart out as he prompted his upcoming new music.

The post was dropped a few days ago and Natasha was one of the first to show up in the comments section.

“😍 My favourite song and my favourite human 😍 amazing!!!!! ❤️” was Natasha’s reply.

Pic credit: @the_max_landry/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum meets Natasha Webb’s boyfriend

Last month Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chef Marcos Spaziani shared an Instagram post revealing Natasha and her guy visited him at his restaurant Marlou.

Max and Natasha were all smiles as they sat with the talented chef for a photo op. Marcos was thrilled to have them, too, as he captioned the IG post, “Thank you @natashawebb.official to visit last night @marlou.la very nice to meet you guys.

The talented chef did not tag Max or mention his name in the message. It seems that Natasha has learned her lesson about having a romance play out in the public eye.

Based on the way Natasha referred to Max on Watch What Happens Live and her comment to him on his social media post, it seems unlikely he is her ex who cheated on her.

Natasha Webb appears very happy in her new romance. One thing she’s not happy about is people judging her. She has even shared a message about it as her drama with Dave White played out on-screen.

There’s still a lot of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 to play out, including what happens when Natasha reunites with her ex while still working with Dave.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.