Below Deck Med: Storm Smith shares hard-partying pictures

Below Deck Mediterranean viewers have gotten to know the provisional bosun Storm Smith over the last nine episodes of Season 7 and have mostly been privy to his professional side.

While Storm has mentioned his love for adventure and letting loose on the show, he unexpectedly stepped into the bosun leadership role so his main focus has been on work.

However, a glimpse at Storm’s social media activity paints the picture of an adventure-seeking and fun-loving guy outside yachting.

To that end, Storm recently shared two photos to his Instagram Story where he was hard partying and guzzling down beer from an enormous beer bong looking very happy to be doing so.

This is Storm’s first appearance within the Below Deck franchise, having been brought on the motor yacht Home by his best friend and deckhand, alum Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

The pair grew up together in South Africa and have both been trying to make their way in yachting.

Storm shared two epic shots of himself in a party setting where he looked thrilled to undertake a drinking feat.

In the first photo, Storm had a wide mouth smile and threw up the hang loose sign with one hand as he held onto a large beer bong with the other. His arm tattoos were visible in the photo that was not geotagged.

In the second image Storm posted, he was gripping the top of the beer bong with one hand as his other arm was reaching to hold onto the bottom. He was slightly tilted back as he began to consume the enormous beverage. Another person could partially be seen in the frame flipping the tap on the beer bong.

Storm Smith is not single after Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Med viewers have been watching Storm get cozy with stewardess Natalya Scudder. Storm had declared his weakness for Australian girls upon meeting Natalya and the pair’s relationship has been entertaining to watch on the show.

However, spoiler alert, Storm and Natalya will not end up in a relationship off the yacht being that Storm is wrapped up in a relationship with another woman named Chloe who he has posted with on Instagram.

In any case, fans can enjoy observing Storm and Natalya’s interactions for the rest of the season and can watch Storm as he settles into his leadership role.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.