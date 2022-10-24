Natalya has a lot to celebrate as Season 7 comes to an end. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Natalya Scudder rocked a tiny bikini to celebrate a big milestone.

Natalya’s one of the newer members of the Below Deck family as a stew on the current season of Below Deck Med.

The brunette beauty has made waves on-screen with her boatmance with Storm Smith and interior drama with Kyle Viljoen and Natasha Webb.

Off-screen, Natalya’s living her best life and sharing snippets of that on social media.

One of those snippets includes her recently using Instagram for a celebration.

The Below Deck Mediterranean beauty stunned as she sent out a big thank you in a snap.

Natalya Scudder rocks tiny bikini to celebrate

Earlier today, Natalya took to Instagram to reveal she hit 40k followers. It was a big moment for the reality television star.

In the first post, Natalya posed on a boat in a bikini. She held onto the side of the yacht as she sported a light pink and light blue two-piece that showed off her toned abs and lean legs.

Natalya had a huge smile on her face while holding a cake that read “Thank U 4 40K.” The second image was a close-up of the cake.

Natalya shared another Instagram post of her with the cake celebrating, except this time, she was sitting on the yacht. She had her legs bent with one arm up in the air and another resting on the yacht.

There was also a post of Natalya lying on the boat with her back arched and knees bent. Natalya’s arms were above her head as she looked at the camera.

All three social media snaps had the same caption “THANK U 4 40k 🧁👻🍭.”

Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder shares behind-the-scenes fun

The end of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is near, with only a couple of episodes left. Natalya has used social media to share some behind-the-scenes moments from filming the show.

A few weeks ago, following an episode featuring the Home crew getting decked out in 70s attire, Natalya took to Instagram to show the good times some of the crew had that night.

“Just another standard day in the office 🕺🏼🕺🏼 @belowdeckbravo,” she wrote as the caption.

In another one, Natalya gave a shout-out to her cabinmate and good friend Courtney Veale. The two became very close, something Courtney admitted during her Watch What Happens Live appearance a couple of weeks ago.

Natalya Scudder from Below Deck Mediterranean sizzled as she celebrated a social media milestone. It’s not the only time she has heated up Instagram recently, either.

The brunette beauty also gave a show in a captain’s hat and bikini to ask a question to her fans.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.