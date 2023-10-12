Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder talks Luka Brunton crush

Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder finds herself with a crush on another crew member on Season 8.

Natalya had a fling, or boatmance as they say in the yachting world, with Storm Smith during her Season 7 stint on the show.

Hunky Luka Brunton has caught Natalya’s attention this time around, but she’s also worried about her open relationship with her boyfriend.

Despite her concerns, Natalya has recently opened up about what happened with her and Luka.

The trailer for Below Deck Med Season 8 showed Luka hooking up with Jessika Asai.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

That means Natalya doesn’t last all season, or Luka gets around this season.

Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder teases Luka Brunton kiss

Speaking with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Natalya dished about her on-screen crush with Luka. The stew admitted they do get a little physical.

“You can see me kissing a man, that’s always awkward to watch back,” she spilled. “But yes, I do have the hots for Luka. We’ll see where that goes.”

Although Natalya didn’t confirm that she kissed Luka, she did point out his playboy ways.

“But Luka also has the hots for everyone. He’s a playboy, I’ve got to say. He’s the biggest playboy I’ve ever met in the yachting industry,” Natalya dished.

Below Deck Down Under fans know that Luka hooked up with Season 1 alum Magda Ziomek, as well as chief stew Aesha Scott’s sister.

Natalya admitted to watching Luka recently on Below Deck Down Under. She also explained they have mutual friends, so she knows how Luka operates.

Whatever happens, Natalya isn’t revealing, but it does seem like she and Luka are on good terms.

Natalya Scudder names her favorite Below Deck Med Season 8 crew members

Despite a little kiss or smooch, which is the only thing Natalya will do on-screen, she still considers him one of her favorite people from Season 8 of Below Deck Med.

The stew also bonded with chef Jack Luby. That was pretty clear to Below Deck Med fans during the most recent episode when Natalya told the chef what Tumi Mhlongo said about him.

However, fans have yet to see Natalya become friends with deckhand Lara Du Preez. Natalya named her as her other favorite person from the season.

“Lara is hilarious. That girl made my season so much better. She’s so funny. She just says what she’s thinking. She’s still outgoing and I love her,” Natalya expressed to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Natalya Scudder hasn’t been having the best season on Below Deck Med now that Tumi Mhlongo has arrived.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalya threw shade at Tumi the other day, making it clear this feud did not end when the season did.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.