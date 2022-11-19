Natalya brought her fashion A-game to New York City. Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean star Natalya Scudder slayed in a skin-baring cutout dress this week for a New York City night of fun.

Natalya didn’t end Season 7 of Below Deck Med on the best note with her colleagues Kyle Viljoen and Natasha Webb.

However, off-screen, she hit up Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish on the finale episode and other juicy season tidbits.

Just like the last time Natalya appeared on WWHL, she was on fire with her outfit choice.

This time Natalya looked even more fabulous as she showed more skin and a new hairstyle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brunette beauty used social media to give her nearly 50k followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse and her night, including her jaw-dropping outfit.

Natalya Scudder slays in a skin-baring green cutout dress on Watch What Happens Live

Taking to Instagram, Natalya was all smiles in her Post as she showed off her shorter hairstyle. Natalya’s brown locks hit right below her shoulders, straight and parted down the middle.

The stew rocked a tiny green dress that left little to the imagination. It was a lime green dress with a small strap across one shoulder that morphed into a tube top-like top that barely covered her chest and bared her toned tummy.

Although at first glance, it appears as though the outfit is two pieces, there is a tiny piece of fabric on one side that connects the top and bottom into a dress. The bottom of the outfit was long with a high slit that had the fabric bunching at the top of the slit.

Natalya captioned the photos “Cocktails & chats with @bravoandy & @faye_clarkemua on @bravowwhl,” while also giving credit to clothing brand Ché By Chelsey and BAOBAB for the dress.

Along with sharing the IG Post of her Watch What Happens Live look, Natalya also used Instagram Stories to show her on the red carpet in the outfit.

One photo was just of Natalya rocking her look, while another had her alongside Below Deck Adventure star Faye Clarke who was also on WHHL. Faye also sported a green dress, but hers was long sleeve and loser with a plunging neckline.

Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/Instagram

What can fans expect from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion?

Natalya didn’t mention anything about the Season 7 reunion show when she was chatting with Andy. The stew did, though, give an update on where she stands with Kyle after filming the virtual chat.

Based on the trailer for the show, Natalya and Kyle have an explosive exchange. Natasha didn’t show up, but chef Dave White does take responsibility for his actions.

Those were the big storylines for the season. However, other things will be discussed, like Courtney Veale getting the lead deckhand promotion and things Captain Sandy Yawn found funny about this season.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion airs Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo.