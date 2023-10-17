Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder blasted for ‘mean girl’ behavior

Natalya Scudder has been put on blast by Below Deck Med fans over her “mean girl” behavior on Season 8 of the show.
The current season of Below Deck Med has been hard to watch with the constant bickering between Natalya and chief stew Tumi Mhlongo.
Things went from bad to worse in the most recent episode, prompting Captain Sandy Yawn to have a talk with them.
Although Tumi tried to squash the beef and talk to Natalya, the latter brushed her off until the next day.
When they did talk, Natalya lost control, starting another fight with Tumi that again ended the episode on a cliffhanger.
Twitter was on fire during Below Deck Med, with fans calling out Natalya for her behavior.
Natalya Scudder blasted for being a ‘mean girl’ on Below Deck Med
“I agreed with Jessika – Natalya is a mean girl. She is a bully! And she clearly doesn’t want to hand over being a chief stew… We don’t want a mean girl, but of course Sandy wouldn’t even reprimand her… But instead reprimanded Tumi..🤨, ” said a tweet.
Another user called out Natalya for accusing Tumi of being a mean girl when the chief stew was trying to make amends.
One tweet stated that Nataly was giving off the mean girl energy by arguing with Tumi about everything. The tweet even said Natalya’s behavior had nothing to do with Kyle Viljoen, who has been accused of stirring the pot between the two women.
That’s not all Below Deck Med fans are saying about Natalya during her second stint on the hit-yachting show.
Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder called out for Season 8 behavior
There was a tweet that simply declared that Natalya was awful and reshared the montage of Natalya doing nothing but complaining about Tumi in the most recent episode.
“Natalya is giving me #RHOC tamra vibes this season…like coming in SO hot and having soo many issues to try to make ‘good tv.’ it feels incredibly forced and it’s annoyingggg,” read one tweet.
A different one thinks Natalya needs to chill and stop her complaining.
Natalya was called out for being insubordinate with her behavior towards Tumi, even going as far as to say she should be fired.
Another recognized the season just started, but the user hopes it’s the last time Below Deck Med fans have to see Natalya or Kyle on their TV screens.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans have sounded off on this toxic season.
Kyle and his meddling ways are one reason for the drama. However, Kyle has debunked claims he pitted Natalya and Tumi against each other.
Natalya Scudder has landed in the hot seat, and if her actions don’t change, it’s going to be a long season of her and Tumi fighting.
Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.