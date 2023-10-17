Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder blasted for ‘mean girl’ behavior

Natalya Scudder has been put on blast by Below Deck Med fans over her “mean girl” behavior on Season 8 of the show.

The current season of Below Deck Med has been hard to watch with the constant bickering between Natalya and chief stew Tumi Mhlongo.

Things went from bad to worse in the most recent episode, prompting Captain Sandy Yawn to have a talk with them.

Although Tumi tried to squash the beef and talk to Natalya, the latter brushed her off until the next day.

When they did talk, Natalya lost control, starting another fight with Tumi that again ended the episode on a cliffhanger.

Twitter was on fire during Below Deck Med, with fans calling out Natalya for her behavior.

Natalya Scudder blasted for being a ‘mean girl’ on Below Deck Med

“I agreed with Jessika – Natalya is a mean girl. She is a bully! And she clearly doesn’t want to hand over being a chief stew… We don’t want a mean girl, but of course Sandy wouldn’t even reprimand her… But instead reprimanded Tumi..🤨, ” said a tweet.

I agreed with Jessika – Natalya is a mean girl. She is a bully! And she clearly doesn't want to hand over being a chief stew… We don't want a mean girl, but of course Sandy wouldn't even reprimand her… But instead reprimanded Tumi..🤨#belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/d0OOYFXo5U — Bravo Housewives Stan (@bravohwstan) October 17, 2023

Another user called out Natalya for accusing Tumi of being a mean girl when the chief stew was trying to make amends.

How can u be a mean girl & accuse someone trying to extend an olive branch of being the mean one?? I felt bad for Natalya last season, but she clearly sucks balls. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/VEyvOlHmGv — Chris Tina (@LisasTurtle) October 17, 2023

One tweet stated that Nataly was giving off the mean girl energy by arguing with Tumi about everything. The tweet even said Natalya’s behavior had nothing to do with Kyle Viljoen, who has been accused of stirring the pot between the two women.

Natalya is going to argue w/ EVERYTHING Tumi says. This has nothing to do with Kyle. Tumi simply said she didn’t like the way the yacht was set-up, which had nothing to do with Natalya. Natalya didn’t want to hear it. Natalya is the one who has the mean girl energy#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/W77vTwYNNC — SuSu 🍸🌈 (@RealitySusu) October 10, 2023

That’s not all Below Deck Med fans are saying about Natalya during her second stint on the hit-yachting show.

Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder called out for Season 8 behavior

There was a tweet that simply declared that Natalya was awful and reshared the montage of Natalya doing nothing but complaining about Tumi in the most recent episode.

Natalya is so god awful. #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/gmCwbs5fBg — Cassidy The Friendly Ghost Brown👻🎃 (@TheSasckMask) October 17, 2023

“Natalya is giving me #RHOC tamra vibes this season…like coming in SO hot and having soo many issues to try to make ‘good tv.’ it feels incredibly forced and it’s annoyingggg,” read one tweet.

natalya is giving me #RHOC tamra vibes this season…like coming in SO hot and having soo many issues to try to make “good tv.” it feels incredibly forced and it’s annoyingggg #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/IhF9XQCwvh — VPR Obsessed (@VPR_obsessed) October 17, 2023

A different one thinks Natalya needs to chill and stop her complaining.

Natalia needs to chill the fk out and stop bitching at hundred miles per hr. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/3vHHobN6Aw — Real Hw of Springfield (@Springfld_Shady) October 17, 2023

Natalya was called out for being insubordinate with her behavior towards Tumi, even going as far as to say she should be fired.

Natalya is 100% completely and totally insubordinate, and the same hand gestures she bitched at Tumi about? Hypocrite. Fire her arse.#belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/09NZJWmL5I — FredUp (@FredUp05418174) October 17, 2023

Another recognized the season just started, but the user hopes it’s the last time Below Deck Med fans have to see Natalya or Kyle on their TV screens.

I know this season has barely started but I sincerely hope that it will be the last time we see Natalya and Kyle on this boat and on this show again. They are the most irritating of the whole crew. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/GjKmQsn66c — Cassidy The Friendly Ghost Brown👻🎃 (@TheSasckMask) October 17, 2023

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans have sounded off on this toxic season.

Kyle and his meddling ways are one reason for the drama. However, Kyle has debunked claims he pitted Natalya and Tumi against each other.

Natalya Scudder has landed in the hot seat, and if her actions don’t change, it’s going to be a long season of her and Tumi fighting.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.