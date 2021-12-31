Below Deck Med star Lloyd Spencer shows off new beard and news of a move

Lloyd Spencer shared some changes in his life with Below Deck Med fans on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Lloyd Spencer debuted a couple of different changes in his life on social media as the Season 6 of Below Deck Med star planned to ring in the new year.

It looks like Lloyd has decided to forgo his signature mustache for now and grow a full-on bushy beard. The short video debuting the beard came as a surprise since he does not post often and his latest posts on his Instagram page have all been with his mustache.

Another announcement was made by Lloyd through his Instagram story. He dished that he is going to be moving to London and will still be working at sea.

Below Deck Med fan-favorite Lloyd Spencer revealed a beard and a new announcement

Lloyd inadvertently debuted his heavy new beard while making a video where he was taking advantage of the echo in a big empty room.

Lloyd intentionally posted a picture with his new girlfriend popping a bottle of champagne as he dropped some exciting news.

Lloyd captioned his exciting picture, “Celebrating a new move to London and working at Sea in the UK!”

Lloyd used his Instagram stories to show off his beard and drop some news. Pic credit: Bravo

Based on the content of the picture and type of news it might be safe to say that he’s moving in with his girlfriend in London. The UK-native spends a great deal of time traveling for work and pleasure so he seems excited to have a new home base.

Here’s what Below Deck fans know about Lloyd Spencer’s girlfriend

Lloyd debuted his new girlfriend in early October who fans now know works in the yachting industry as well. The pair have been doing some extravagant travel but Lloyd hasn’t tagged her in any pictures.

Although they work together, Lloyd claimed that they did not meet on the boat. It’s clear that he wants to keep her out of the spotlight but did dish on some of the things he likes about her.

He has said that her silliness, willingness to go out and explore, ability to also sit back and watch a movie, and her unwavering support of him are what he appreciates the most.

Below Deck fans will have to stay tuned to find out if Lloyd will reveal the identity of his girlfriend at some point.

