Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen launches new podcast

Kyle Viljoen may be stirring the pot on Below Deck Med Season 8, but off-screen, he’s got a new project.

The Below Deck Med star has become the latest member of the Below Deck family to reveal he’s launched a podcast.

That’s right, Kyle plans to dish all the dirt on reality TV, and more on The Daily Serve a Chit Chat with Kyle Viljoen.

Below Deck Med fans know Kyle loves nothing more than to spill tea as well as give his two cents on pretty much anything.

Kyle recently teased his next venture with a behind-the-scenes look at his studio and more.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to Instagram, Kyle announced the podcast with a series of photos that had him all smiles.

Kyle shares pictures ahead of his new podcast launch. Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen to launch new a podcast

“Here it is! Finally! 🎙️-with love from me!” Kyle said, kicking off his lengthy caption. “The Daily Serve-A chit + chat with Kyle Viljoen” is coming to fruition and I want you all to be a part of it! Y’all asked for it and I agreed, so I am serving you it all – The scoop, the stories, the laughter, the insider, the raw, the real, and the unscripted! (Uncut- if you’re nasty). Wait till you see what I have brewed up for y’all!👀😁.”

The Bravo personality discussed the work he’s put into this venture. It should surprise no one that Kyle’s very particular regarding certain things about this podcast.

“Your support, passion, belief, texts, calls, and motivation have been the biggest driving force behind it all. I could not have done it without you and will continue to make you a great part of it as I navigate your input, decisions, votes, engagement, and suggestions that will make this a people talk show that all can relate to!” he expressed in his Instagram Post.

Kyle gave fans a sneak peek into the podcast while also sharing he has a subscriber page for exclusive content. Those who are all about Kyle pay to get behind-the-scenes content, one-on-one engagement stuff, and more, but space has become limited due to demand.

The stew also asked for his followers to share their opinions well, creative ones, that is.

Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Below Deck family weighs in on Kyle Viljoen’s new gig

It didn’t take long for Kyle’s IG post to become flooded with comments from some familiar faces from the Below Deck family, especially his former Below Deck Med costars.

Natasha Webb left a response gushing over Kyle achieving his dreams. They became very close during Season 7 of Below Deck Med and have stayed that way ever since.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle helped Natasha celebrate her engagement a couple of weeks ago.

Jessika Asai, Anastasia Surmava, and Below Deck Down Under alum chef Ryan McKeown responded with love and good thoughts for Kyle.

Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Will you be checking out Kyle’s new podcast?

Be sure to keep watching Kyle Viljoen and the rest of the Below Deck Med Season 8 crew as the season rolls right along.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.