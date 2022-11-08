Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen engaged: See his Below Deck costars react to the happy news

Kyle’s celebrating a milestone in his life. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen got engaged to his boyfriend Zachary K. Riley earlier today.

Although Kyle was smitten with charter guest Frank Fray during Season 7 of Below Deck Med, it’s Zachary who stole Kyle’s heart.

The Bravo personality first opened up about finding love with Zachary while appearing on Watch What Happens Live this summer.

Kyle made it clear that Zachary was his soulmate, and now they’ve taken their relationship to the next level.

The stew used Instagram to share his exciting news with his 60.7k followers.

Zachary also shared the engagement news via social media.

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen engaged

The newly engaged couple posted the same Instagram message that featured four photos from the engagement, which took place at Table Mountain Cape Town Western Cape, South Africa.

In the first picture, Kyle’s down on one knee with tears in his eyes as Zachary leans down to put his head on Kyle’s. The next two images have the happy couple cuddling as they are all smiles, while the third shot features Kyle and Zachary in an embrace.

“Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always. We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place,” Kyle wrote as part of his lengthy caption.

Kyle revealed the engagement took place on 11/8/2022, and he gushed over finding the perfect place for the proposal. He also thanks photographer Dillon Kin for capturing the special moment.

Below Deck stars react to Kyle Viljoen’s engagement news

The comments section of Kyle’s Instagram Post was flooded with familiar faces wishing him nothing but happiness.

Kyle’s current Below Deck Mediterranean costars, chef Dave White and Storm Smith, were thrilled for their colleague. Below Deck Med alums Katie Flood, Aesha Scott, and Anastasia Surmava also sent their love to Kyle and Zachary.

Rounding out the Below Deck family was Below Deck Down Under star Tumi Mhlongo, who reportedly will appear with Kyle on Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med is winding down, but Kyle Viljoen has something else to celebrate aside from wrapping up his first season on the hit Bravo show. Kyle’s engaged and couldn’t be happier about the next chapter in his life.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.