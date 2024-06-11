Below Deck Med star Elena “Ellie” Dubaich isn’t here for the trolls judging her amid drama on the hit yachting show.

Only two episodes into Below Deck Med Season 9, and Ellie has the haters coming for her over her waking up Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford to help her with late-night snacks.

Ellie broke down after Captain Sandy Yawn scolded her, revealing she had been up for over a day to care for the guests.

However, the trolls didn’t have a lot of sympathy for the stew.

Now, Ellie has set the record straight, shutting down the haters while explaining her side of the story in a chill manner.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Ellie was very busy following the most recent episode of Below Deck Med and sharing her story.

Below Deck Med star Ellie Dubaich shuts down troll over grilled cheese drama

One user called out Ellie for not being able to make a grilled cheese and her desire to be a chief stew someday.

Elena can’t even make a grilled cheese but thinks she’s capable to be a Chief Stew?? #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/HddhTyoWo2 — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) June 11, 2024

Ellie caught wind of the X and decided to say her piece.

“The issue was: 1. Finding the ingredients as they were all thrown into crates in the walk-in fridge. Had to dig through it all. 2. Finding the panini press – opened all the cupboards. Ended up finding one still in the box in a random crew stairwell & it was the wrong voltage.” Ellie wrote.

The stew also explained that she has achieved becoming a chief stew since filming for Below Deck Med Season 9 wrapped filming.

Pic credit: @BalkanBiscuit/X

However, her response didn’t stop the X user from issuing a rebuttal. The critic compared what Ellie did to Below Deck Stew Barbie Pascual having to make sandwiches on Season 12 and even shared the edit made Ellie come across as if she was too good to make the food.

“I respect everyone’s point of view. Thank you for being a fan of the show & I hope you enjoy the rest of the season 🩷,” she replied.

Pic credit: @Dustin_Cone/ @BalkanBiscuit/X

After the back and forth, Ellie did get a compliment from the X user, who thanked Ellie for her response and the rest of the crew for bringing the drama to the cameras.

Thank you, and know I honestly mean no ill-will and appreciate all of y’all bringing it in front of the cameras 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/vVXltYbkOW — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) June 11, 2024

Below Deck Med star Ellie Dubaich gets support from fans

Not everyone on X was coming for Ellie because she woke up the chef. Several showed her support and took aim at him for not helping.

Chef I know you need to set boundaries but breakfast service began at 10am and the preference sheet called for late night snacks. Next time get up and help the stew. #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/LQXLthZJYG — Staten Island Fairy (@StatenIslFairy) June 11, 2024

One X user slammed Jono for calling Ellie a “b**ch” after Captain Sandy Yawn scolded her at the tip meeting for waking him up.

I don't like Jojo. No need to keep calling Ellie a btch. #belowdeckmed #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/BFxWsSAMWp — Just a Worm (@JustaWorm72) June 11, 2024

A different one blasted him and Captain Sandy for not being team players and helping the stews.

The chef could have made those grilled cheese sandwiches in 15 minutes, then gone back to bed. Elle was in the weeds and needed help. And it's his kitchen. But once again Captain Sandy defends everyone except the stews. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/MsX2Tow7cq — LatymerLens (@latymer_lens) June 11, 2024

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy defended her stance on Watch What Happens Live even amid backlash accusing her of being a hypocrite.

Are you Team Ellie or Team Jono and Captain Sandy?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.