Will Captain Sandy fire Ellie or Bri on Below Deck Med?

Will Captain Sandy fire Ellie and Bri on Below Deck Med? That’s the question on fans’ minds after the most recent episode ended on another cliffhanger.

Below Deck Med Season 9 has officially hit the halfway point, entering charter number five.

The entire season has featured Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller butting heads.

Their dynamic gets worse each week, especially on crew nights out, as they both vie for Joe Bradley’s attention.

This week, Aesha Scott reached her breaking point with her two stews.

After getting nowhere in the latest saga of Elli and Bri, Aesha enlisted Captain Sandy Yawn’s help.

Will Captain Sandy fire Ellie and Bri on Below Deck Med?

The current episode featured a tense chat between Captain Sandy, Ellie, and Bri in the bridge. Captain Sandy clarified that things had to change, or both stews would be fired.

However, Bri explained she couldn’t work with Ellie, while Ellie defended herself but bashed Bri’s behavior. When the episode ended, the captain had enough of the mean talk.

Since there wasn’t a next-on preview, Below Deck Med fans are left to wonder if a change is coming, and we have to say all signs point to it. Captain Sandy won’t make a change mid-charter, but honestly, Ellie and Bri can’t work together or bunk together anymore.

Maybe Captain Sandy will finally get a fourth stew to help and split up Bri and Ellie, but they would both still be on the yacht with their sights set on Joe.

One of them could leave after the charter ends; if that’s the case, all signs point to Bri. Ellie would never give in to let Bri stay when she’s the second stew.

Along with no next on promo, a mid-season teaser has yet to be released for Below Deck Med Season 9 despite Episode 9 airing last night. That leads us to believe something major happens in the next episode involving Bri and Ellie.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.