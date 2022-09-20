Below Deck Med star Courtney Veale takes ‘paradise’ break in skimpy bikini and cover up

Courtney knows how to enjoy her downtime. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean star Courtney Veale poses while on a break in paradise as she rocked some skimpy attire to accommodate the weather.

Courtney has been one busy lady lately and not just on Below Deck Med Season 7.

The blonde beauty launched CoCo Apparel just as she made her highly anticipated return to the yachting show.

As the season plays out on-screen with Courtney taking on the role of a deckhand off-screen, she’s been traveling for work and play.

When Courtney shares her journeys via Instagram, her fashion game is always on point.

Her most recent shares are no exception, as Courtney continues to combine style, grace, beauty, and laughter to entertain her 137k followers.

Courtney Veale takes a ‘paradise’ break in skimpy bikini and cover up

Last week Courtney took to Instagram to give a glimpse of herself spending time at the Ikos Resorts in Greece by sharing two stunning photos.

Casual was the name of the game for Courtney in the first picture as she stood on a cement walkway with a green landscape all around her. Courtney rocked a black string bikini with a tiny sheer white coverup and matching long-sleeve top that showed off her toned abs.

Courtney had sunglasses on her head, with one hand touching her face and the other touching her bikini bottoms. She completed her look with flip-flops and highlighted her long, lean legs.

The second image had Courtney striking a side pose with a smile on her face. She captioned the IG post, “Pathway to Paradise✨.”

Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale stuns for Pretty Little Thing

While spending time in Greece, Courtney didn’t miss the opportunity to do a little promotion for Pretty Little Thing. Courtney has been repping the brand for a good part of 2022.

Using Instagram, Courtney shared a picture of herself sporting a swimsuit top with a plunging neckline by Club L London and white pants from Pretty Little Thing.

Courtney’s blonde locks were shining and straight as they shaped her face. A golden clutch finished off her look while also revealing her pretty pinkish/peach manicured nails.

“Living life like it’s golden,” was the caption on her post, which also included her giving credit to both brands she was sporting.

There’s no question Courtney Veale gets fans buzzing on social media.

However, her Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 return also keeps viewers entertained. She recently opened up about how Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn inspired her to switch from the interior crew to the deck team.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c with early access on Peacock.