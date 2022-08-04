Below Deck Med star Courtney Veale shows workout transformation, shares new fitness journey

Courtney is on a new life journey. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean star Courtney Veale shows off her workout transformation as she spills the tea on her new fitness journey.

The blonde beauty quickly has upped her workout game just as her Below Deck Med Season 7 stint is about to hit airwaves.

Courtney quickly became a fan favorite on Season 6 of the Below Deck spin-off. It wasn’t just fans who adored her fun vibe, but her costars did too.

That includes Season 7 deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Captain Sandy Yawn, whom Courtney will reunite with on-screen very soon.

Since last appearing on reality television, Courtney has been keeping fans entertained via social media with her travel adventures and announcing her new business.

Despite being one busy lady with many irons in the fire, Courtney recently decided to focus on her fitness and health.

Courtney Veale shows workout transformation and fitness journey

Yesterday Courtney took to Instagram to share an inspirational video of herself getting her work out on. She also used it as a chance to open up about her recent fitness journey.

The blonde beauty kicked it off with a throwback of herself five years ago when she had no idea what she was doing in the gym. Courtney just wanted to lose weight, admitting she would “throw up any meal” she ate in a restaurant and “didn’t care about health or strength.”

These days Courtney has a new mindset — thanks to online coaching from Bobbie Be Fit, Courtney’s way of looking at fitness and health changed.

“I’m now 3 weeks into my 12 week online plan and I’m feeling so guuuuuud! 💪🏽 When becoming a client of @bobbiebefit you’ll receive a personalised workout and meal plan that she’ll put together for you depending on the goals you want to achieve,” she wrote as part of her lengthy caption.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Courtney Veale fronts Lounge Clothing brand

There’s no question that Courtney is a stunner. She looks fabulous doing pretty much anything, especially when she reflects on her reality TV stint.

Courtney has worked hard to gain some collaborations with brands to earn her some extra bucks on social media. One of those companies is the Lounge Clothing brand.

The Bravo personality recently re-shared one of her photos, sporting the brand as the sun lights hit her face.

Courtney Veale will soon be back on Below Deck Mediterranean. Katie Flood won’t be reunited with her pal on-screen, but she did give a special shout-out to Courtney, saying she misses her friend.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.