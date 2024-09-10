Below Deck Med star Carrie O’Neill reveals unseen Captain Sandy Yawn talk about Joe Bradley

Below Deck Med newbie Carrie O’Neill has become the latest crew member to catch Joe Bradley’s attention.

Joe has been making his way through the single ladies on the Mustique crew this season.

Well, except for Gael Cameron, who, after a break up with her boyfriend, was crushing on Nathan Gallagher.

After causing major turmoil between Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller, Joe made a beeline for Carrie on the latest crew night out.

This came after Ellie had informed Carrie what went down with her, Bri, and the deckhand.

However, it turns out that Ellie wasn’t the only one seeing Joe was going to put the moves on the new stew.

Below Deck Med star Carrie O’Neill reveals what Captain Sandy Yawn told her about Joe Bradley

During the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Carrie spoke about Joe putting the moves on her. She admitted that there are a lot of similarities between her and the deckhand.

Carrie also explained their sense of humor was mistaken for flirting, which wasn’t necessarily the case on her part, anyway. That is where the Captain Sandy talk came into play.

“Everyone took that as flirting. In fact, I think at some point, Captain Sandy came up to me and was like, ‘I hear there’s a new romance’ or something,” she stated.

The new stew went on to add, “I stood there, and Gael and Nathan stood there, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Who?’ And they were looking at me, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, oh, these idiots think me and Joe?’ He likes to flirt.”

Yes, Captain Sandy got wind of or saw the dynamic for herself that something was brewing between the two crew members.

Carrie knew Joe’s game and wasn’t about to cause any more drama with the crew. While we don’t know yet if anything will happen between Carrie and Joe, she gives off the impression she didn’t go there with him.

What did Carrie O’Neill say about Elena Dubaich warning her off Joe Bradley on Below Deck Med?

Carrie also addressed the elephant in the room, Ellie spilling the tea about the chaos Joe caused on the yacht this season.

“Honestly, my first impression of her telling me that was kind of like, ‘Don’t go there. She was going to tell me, ‘Don’t go there,’ but I’m not sure if it was to protect me rather than a sort of, ‘Don’t step on my turf.'”

Let’s be honest. It was definitely a “don’t step on my turf” type thing because, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ellie was jealous of Carrie.

Based on the most recent episode, Ellie’s getting more threatened by Carrie each day, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.