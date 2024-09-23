Below Deck Med spoilers: Nathan stirs the pot, Bri loses it and Joe’s major screw up

Below Deck Med fans are in for one roller coaster ride for the Season 9 finale.

It’s been a season filled with so much drama and, honestly, quite a few unlikeable crew members.

However, the time has come for Below Deck Med fans to say goodbye to the Mustique crew.

In true Below Deck Med fashion, there will be plenty of chaos before that happens, though.

Captain Sandy Yawn has spent the season preparing to propose to her girlfriend, Leah Shafer.

Aesha Scott planned the perfect beach setup, but it might not matter, thanks to one major mishap.

Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley has a major screw up

The latest preview video for the Below Deck Med Season 9 finale, Captain Sandy and Leah arrive at the tender where Joe Bradley is set to take them to a special spot.

Leah has no idea what is about to happen. She’s just along for the ride, knowing Captain Sandy has a surprise for her.

Unfortunately, things literally hit a snag before the three of them leave the dock, as a distressing noise stops the tender. Several ground lines seemed tangled up in the motor, and the tender wasn’t going anywhere.

“This is a massive f**k up,” Joe says via his confessional, adding, “Oh my god, have I just ruined captain’s day?”

While Captain Sandy doesn’t blame Joe but rather other boats in the marina, she is freaking out about the timing. The sun is setting, and she has a small window for the proposal.

That’s not the only drama going down on Below Deck Med, either.

Nathan Gallagher stirs the post as Bri Muller loses her mind on Below Deck Med

Later the crew head out for their final night on the town only to have things go south quickly.

First, Nathan Gallagher informs Aesha that Elena “Ellie” Dubaich has complained to the crew about her.

Ellie is in a different van, so she doesn’t hear, but Aesha goes off on her stew in her confessional. Aesha already put Ellie in her place, and she’s ready to do it again at dinner.

Then Bri Muller is forced to watch Joe get his flirt on with Carrie O’Neill as she sits right next to them in the van. The situation brings back bad memories of Joe doing the same thing with Ellie.

When the van arrives at dinner, Bri shoves Carrie and Joe out of the van before going off on them. Bri loses it, screaming as Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford looks confused as he tries to calm her down.

Oh yes, the final dinner is going to be one for the Below Deck Med books. To watch the full preview clip, click here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.