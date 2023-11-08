Below Deck Med spoilers: Kyle blasts Jessika, Luka feels guilty, drunk flirty charter guests, and mad Natalya

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that things are getting more out of control on the Mustique luxury yacht without Captain Sandy Yawn.

Season 8 has been a doozy so far with all the crew drama, and now Captain Sandy had to leave because of a medical emergency.

The most recent episode ended with Captain Sandy hurting her wrist while trying to help Luka Brunton.

Bravo gave Below Deck Med fans a sneak peek at the next episode, including Luka consumed with guilt over the captain’s accident.

Even the charter guests are on the loose without the captain there to rein them in a little bit.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, it’s once again Kyle Viljoen bringing the drama and making Jessika Asai cry.

Kyle Viljoen blasts Jessika Asai and more Natalya Scudder boyfriend drama

In true Kyle fashion, he blew things out of proportion after learning Jessika said he makes her feel like a green stew. Kyle continues to have a full-on meltdown, screaming at Jessika with Natalya Scudder.

Kyle walks away, huffing and puffing about not being able to trust anyone on the yacht. Later, he sends a text message to his fiancé to complain when Tumi Mhlongo suggests people just speak to each other directly.

Jessika vents to Natalya before trying to talk again. However, Kyle lays into Jessika, talking down to her and berating her enough that she ends up in tears.

Meanwhile, Nataliya remains frustrated with her boyfriend now that she knows he slept with someone else. The dynamic of her relationship with Luka has also changed, adding even more stress to the stew.

Chef Jack Luby and Max Salvador are in demand

As the crew drama unfolds, the charter guests are living their best lives and decide they want to have some fun with chef Jack Luby. Drinks in hand, two guests head down to the galley to hear the dinner menu.

The ladies gush over Jack and his menu with a very flirty nature. Jack even gets an invite to have dinner with them.

When deckhand Max Salvador walks in, the women get flirty with him, too, and want to head to the crew mess with him.

Once they are in the crew quarters, they demand to see Max’s cabin. Max happily obliges, although it’s definitely a bit awkward.

There’s even a tease at a scene where all the guests get their flirt on with Luka and Max on their newly requested booze cruise on the tender.

It’s another must-see episode of Below Deck Med Season 8, with so much chaos and drama.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.