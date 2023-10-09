Below Deck Med spoilers: Kyle arrives to reclaim his ‘service queen’ title

Kyle Viljoen is back on Below Deck Med, making a grand entrance and a big statement.

After being detained due to visa issues in Italy, Kyle arrives on the Mustique luxury yacht on the next Below Deck Med episode.

Bravo has given fans a teaser at what to expect once Kyle joins the crew.

Kyle and chief stew Tumi Mhlongo bonded while awaiting their visa at the consulate.

The preview footage teases just how chummy these two got, hinting it means trouble for stew Natalya Scudder.

It’s pretty easy to see that nothing has changed with the stew since Season 7.

Kyle Viljoen arrives on Below Deck Med Season 8

In the promo video, Kyle pushes his luggage up the ramp to get onto the yacht. A flip of the scene shows Natalya mumbling to herself in the laundry area with no idea that her foe/friend has arrived.

Peeking his head in through the glass door, Kyle lets out a screech as he spies his pal Tumi. The giddy chief stew greets him with open arms, screaming with excitement that Kyle has made it.

Kyle hasn’t lost his wit or sense of humor, remarking about the large yacht before he and Tumi hug. Tumi is, of course, thrilled to have him there, especially following her tension with Natalya.

Below Deck Med spoilers also teased that Natalya warns the crew about Tumi while she complains to Kyle about Natalya.

There’s a lot of screaming and screeching from Tumi, who helps Kyle find his way to the bridge to see Captain Sandy Yawn.

Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen and Captain Sandy Yawn reunuite

Kyle screeches again when he reunites with Captain Sandy. They also share a nice big hug, with the captain thrilled to have Kyle back on her crew.

In a confessional, Kyle spills what it means that Captain Sandy asked to have him back, saying only “special kind” of people work for her. Several flashbacks to last season and Kyle doing his thing take over.

Although Kyle really wanted the chief stew position, he plans to work hard so that one day, the dream will come true. In the meantime, Kyle promises that Below Deck Med fans will still see he’s the “service queen.”

Let the games begin with Kyle Viljoen thrown into the Below Deck Med Season 8 crew mix. Tensions are already high between Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder, and Kyle has already been inserted into their situation.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tumi recently defended her actions amid the drama, while Natalya threw shade at the chief stew over the weekend.

Be sure to tune in to see how the dynamic unfolds with Kyle onboard.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.