Below Deck Med spoilers: Chief stew Tumi Mhlongo arrives and Natalya Scudder brags

Below Deck Med Season 8 spoilers tease that the chief stew, Tumi Mhlongo, finally makes her way to Italy.

Tumi was detained due to a visa issue, forcing her to miss out on the first charter.

Captain Sandy Yawn brought in Below Deck Med Season 7 alum Natalya Scudder as a temp chief stew until Tumi arrived.

Bravo has given fans a little teaser for the next episode, which includes Tumi boarding the Mustique luxury yacht.

That means Natalya will have to turn over the reigns to Tumi and return to being the second stew.

Natalya makes it pretty clear in the preview that she perfectly set up the season for Tumi.

Tumi Mhlongo takes on the chief stew role on Below Deck Med

The latest preview video kicks off with Tumi walking down the dock to Mustique with a look of awe, excitement, and nerves on her face. Once on the yacht, Tumi remarks that it’s huge as she walks around, looking for her way inside.

Tumi finds herself at the doors going into the salon area but can’t seem to get in because she walks away. A voice-over of Tumi comes on as she continues to wander the yacht.

“Wow, like I am the chief stew on this big boat,” she laughs, adding. “This is crazy!”

Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder gives herself props

Along with the footage of Tumi, other clips of Natalya play throughout the promo. The producers are hyping up what’s coming for these two ladies.

Clips of Natalya cleaning up the crew cabins are shown before flipping to her in a confessional. Natalya feels the first charter went great and has already established good relationships with the crew.

“On top of that, I have set up this yacht close to perfect,” Natalya brags.

The stew fully admits that stepping down from the chief stew role will be challenging. However, Natalya has a plan for a smooth transition.

Natalya simply wants to meet Tumi. That’s it. She’s all about face value.

Below Deck Med fans know, based on the trailer, that a smooth transition and good working relationship doesn’t happen with Natalya and Tumi.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalya admitted that she has more drama with Tumi this season than she did with chief stew Natasha Webb last season.

Other Below Deck Med spoilers hinted that chef Jack Luby struggles with eggs while Captain Sandy deals with some unhappy charter guests.

Who’s ready to see sparks fly between Tumi and Natalya on Below Deck Med?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.