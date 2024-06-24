Below Deck Med spoilers: Chef Jono’s dinner disaster leaves Captain Sandy fuming

Below Deck Med could be seeing the first crew member of Season 9 leaving very soon.

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford hasn’t been wowing the latest charter guests.

Gigi Fernandez returned for her second stint in the Below Deck franchise after becoming friends with Captain Sandy Yawn on the OG show.

However, Jono has not impressed her, and Gigi even goes to Captain Sandy to express her disappointment with some harsh criticism of the chef.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers reveal the captain lectures Jono on the quality of his food.

Unfortunately, the complaints and talk from Captain Sandy didn’t prevent Jono from having another epic fail on the charter.

Chef Johnathan ‘Jono’ Shillingford’s dinner disaster leaves Captain Sandy fuming on Below Deck Med

In Bravo’s latest preview video, Below Deck Med, viewers can see that Jono continues to struggle on the last night of the charter. Captain Sandy joins the guests for dinner, putting even more pressure on him.

Once the dinner is served, it’s easy to see immediately that Gigi isn’t happy because of a spice Jono put on the food. That was something Gigi complained about earlier in the day.

Captain Sandy and Gigi discuss the guests’ dislike of the meal, while Jono faces another issue in the galley. When taking mini chocolate cakes out of the oven, Jono realizes they are way overdone, but that doesn’t stop him from trying to salvage dessert.

We aren’t going to lie; that screams terrible idea.

Meanwhile, as the guests make it clear the meal is not great, Captain Sandy reveals in her confessional that Jono is “0 for 2.”

Are Jono’s days on Below Deck Med numbered? Be sure to tune in to find out.

Gigi didn’t just share her unhappiness with Jono’s food on the show. She even used social media to voice her opinion after the recent episode.

Speaking of Captain Sandy, she has revealed where she and Hannah Ferrier stand today after their years-long feud, claiming they are in a good place.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med has already had some choppy waters, but nothing compared to what’s coming. Elena Dubaich hinted at the “messy” love triangle drama and expressed that only one person was to blame for the tension.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.