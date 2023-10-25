Below Deck Med spoilers: Captain Sandy’s fed up, more Natalya relationship drama, and Lara loses patience

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that tensions are high after an anchor issue, but a birthday brings happiness to the frustrated crew.

Captain Sandy Yawn isn’t happy about the communication between Max Salvador and Lara Du Preez while they are preparing to pick up the anchor.

After leaving Luka Brunton, who was learning to drive the yacht, the captain makes her way to Lara and Max to get things under control.

In a confessional, Captain Sandy fully acknowledges the language barrier with Max as well as how fast he talks on the radio.

The captain makes it clear that Luka, as bosun, needs to address the situation, and she tells him just that when she calls him to the bridge.

That’s not the only spoiler coming up on Below Deck Med. Let’s take a look at what else is going down on the hit yachting show.

Lara Du Preez gets annoyed with Max Salvador on Below Deck Med

Later, Lara speaks Afrikaans, a West German language, to Kyle Viljoen, who also knows how to speak the language. It allows Lara to complain about Max without anyone else understanding what she’s saying.

A flip of the scene has Lara literally going off in her confessional in Afrikaans regarding Max. Unfortunately, there are no captions, and all of it is bleeped out because it’s not suitable for Bravo TV.

Meanwhile, Luka decides to use downtime in the crew mess to explain to Max how to properly use the radio, per the captain’s orders. This turns into Lara and Max sparing over him, questioning her experience.

Lara gets upset as Luka remains calm even when Max jokes about having some fun on the radio. Lucky for Lara, Haleigh Gorman takes a break with Lara later to keep her mind off the Max drama.

Natalya Scudder’s boyfriend drama and celebrating chef Jack Luby

Elsewhere on the yacht, Tumi Mhlongo wishes chef Jack Luby a happy birthday. The night before, Natalya and Kyle decorated the crew mess in Hello Kitty decor to celebrate his special day.

Kyle and Natalya exchange digs while they are cleaning cabins over who does the best job. Despite their brother and sister dynamic, Kyle claims she has an annoying “I can do better than you” attitude.

After Natalya has some more flirty banter with Luka in the crew mess, she gets a frustrating text message from her boyfriend. In her confessional, Natalya calls out her boyfriend for a double standard as she yet again complains about the open relationship dynamic.

Other fun bits in the preview video include cute moments with Roy Orbison Jr. and his kids as the guests get ready for an excursion and the kids prepare for some pizza making.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.