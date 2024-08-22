Below Deck Med spoilers: Aesha saves the day and Gael calls out Joe

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal the Mustique crew scrambles as a storm impacts the yacht and the charter.

There’s plenty of crew drama going on, too, thanks to Joe Bradley and his womanizing ways.

In the latest preview video, things pick up right where they left off, with Captain Sandy Yawn dealing with a leak and Chief Stew Aesha Scott venturing to a winery with the new group of guests.

The streets become so flooded that the guests inform Nathan Gallagher and Aesha that they want to return to the yacht.

Meanwhile, Bosun Iain Maclean and the engineers work to fix the leak, especially in the forward cabin.

“We just can’t catch a break,” Captain Sandy expressed.

The good thing is she’s about to get a break, thanks to her amazing chief stew.

Aesha Scott steps up on Below Deck Med

In the footage, Aesha scrambles to give the guests an impromptu wine tasting on the boat.

Lucky for her, these guests are easy to please and understand the weather can’t be helped. They are nothing like the last guests, Mahisha Dellinger and Neysla Paltsev.

Aesha gets the guests involved as they pick a wine as she reads various details about each bottle. It certainly isn’t what the guests asked for, but Aesha brings a smile to all their faces.

Captain Sandy walks through to see the fun everyone is having. The captain gives Aesha mad props for her skills, and the chief stew deserves every ounce of praise.

Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley gets an earful from Gael Cameron

Deckhand Joe Bradley has been causing problems since day one of Season 9 of Below Deck Med. Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich have clashed over him, causing work and personal tension.

Although Gael Cameron tried to take a back seat to Joe’s drama because she works with him on deck, she speaks her mind after the crew night out. They have a chat in the crew mess where Joe insists he’s done with both women.

Joe defends his actions regarding canceling his date with Ellie before asking for Gael’s opinion on his situation. Gael doesn’t hold back, calling out Joe for leading on Bri and Ellie, but does it with class, not anger or accusations.

Via her confessional, though, Gael blasts Joe for not caring about either stew. She accuses Joe of trying to get what he wants from whoever and places the blame on the women.

“I am just questioning if the good guy act is an act?” Gael expressed in her confessional.

Below Deck Med fans are not buying Joe’s act, that’s for sure. The deckhand was dragged for his behavior in the most recent episode, flirting with Ellie and then having a little bathroom hook-up with Bri.

Speaking of the hook-up, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe and Bri set the record straight on what really happened in the bathroom stall.

Only a few episodes of Below Deck Med Season 9 are left, so be sure to tune in to see how it all ends.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.