Below Deck Med Season 9 cast: Meet Captain Sandy’s new and returning crew

Captain Sandy Yawn returns for Below Deck Med Season 9 this summer with some new and familiar faces.

It was a shock to learn that Below Deck Med was returning for Season 9 so quickly after Season 8 had just ended.

However, this week, Bravo dropped the bombshell that instead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 hitting Bravo airwaves this summer, Below Deck Med will air.

The new season brings back fan favorite Aesha Scott to the Med after she helped launch Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha broke her silence and went back to where it all began for her.

There is one other familiar face on the crew that’s mainly filled with new yachties.

Meet the Below Deck Med Season 9 interior crew

Stew Elena Dubaich appeared on Below Deck Med Season 7 for a brief minute when Kyle Viljoen was out with an injury. The Slovenia native is back to shine for an entire season, showing off her eight years of interior experience.

Bri Muller is the other stew working under Aesha with three years of experience in the yachting world. She hails from South Africa and clashes with Elena, causing many problems for the chief stew.

Ironically, there are only three stews in the interior crew this season on the Mustique yacht. That’s one less than on Below Deck Med Season 8, which could mean another crew member’s identity is being kept quiet for now.

Chef Johnathan Shillingford takes on the galley with his seven years of experience as a yacht chef. Johnathan calls Dominica home, it’s where he gained his love of cooking as well as twerking and dancing.

Here’s the Below Deck Med Season 9 deck team

Bosun Iain Maclean heads up the deck team after being in the yachting world for five years. The South African native is all about positivity and being friendly, which will be interesting to watch.

Joe Bradley from Spain is all about living a life of adventure. The deckhand brings three years of yachting to the team and some romance drama.

Gael Cameron also has three years of experience in yachting and considers making people laugh her specialty. She hails from Australia and loves everything about yachting, even the sacrifices.

Ireland native Nathan Gallagher rounds out the deck team with only two years of experience in yachting. Nathan also admits to being a huge Below Deck and Summer House fan.

There is a brief breakdown of the Below Deck Med Season 9 crew.

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.