Below Deck Med: Natasha Webb gushes over boyfriend Max after Season 7 drama

Natasha has found happiness in her personal life. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb gushes over her boyfriend Max, revealing she’s found happiness after her turbulent relationships played out on Season 7 of the yachting show.

Natasha has caused quite a bit of drama in this season of Below Deck Med due to her brief relationship with chief Dave White.

After he got too clingy, she went back to her ex-boyfriend, who she cheated on with Dave.

The chief stew and the chef have both spoken out about their relationship. They have different perspectives on how things went down, but Dave has at least owned his actions.

These days Natasha has found love, something she admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Now she’s not holding back on how she feels about the man in her life.

Natasha Webb celebrates her boyfriend Max

Although Natasha kept the identity of her guy under wraps for a while, all of that changed last month when she gushed over him on national boyfriend day. Taking to Instagram, Natasha shared a video of them enjoying some good times together.

Natasha kicked off her IG Post by sharing that she celebrates Max every day, not just the designated holiday. Then she opened up about just how much he meant to her and how much her life had changed since meeting him.

“Meeting Max this year is the best thing that ever happened to me 💝 I couldn’t be more thankful to have such a beautiful soulmate ❤️ the most loving, genuine, caring, calm, talented, incredible person I could of ever been gifted with to share my life with 💗” Natasha stated in part of her lengthy message.

The chief stew went on to let Max know that she and their babies love him so much. Natasha made it clear Max is the guy for her.

A couple of weeks later, Natasha used Instagram again to show her love for Max with a video of the two of them and the dogs, set to The Blues Brothers Everybody Needs Somebody to Love.

“I need you you you 💗💗💗,” she wrote.

Below Deck Med’s Natasha Webb under fire for behavior

Natasha has endured a lot of backlash and criticism because of her behavior on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7. Not just because of her relationship with Dave but also the way she favors Kyle Viljoen over Natalya Scudder.

Most recently, Below Deck fan favorite Kate Chastain called Natasha “so cringe” and dissed her chief stew skills. Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher didn’t have great things to say about Natasha either.

Even Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier, who doesn’t watch the show, admitted Natasha sounds “boring.”

Things may not have worked out the best for Natasha Webb on Below Deck Mediterranean, but off-screen, she’s happier than ever.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.