Below Deck Med: Natalya Scudder teases Storm Smith and Zee Dempers drama, reveals she blocked Kyle Viljoen

Below Deck Mediterranean star Natalya Scudder has teased some drama between Storm Smith and Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

The stew has also weighed in on where she stands today with her Below Deck Med Season 7 colleague Kyle Viljoen.

There’s no question that Below Deck Mediterranean has been a roller coaster ride for Natalya.

Not only have things become challenging for her in her boatmance with Storm, but Natalya has been butting heads with Kyle and chief stew Natasha Webb over their laziness.

This week Natalya addressed both those things and spilled some crew tea while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Warning: The rest of this article has spoilers from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 13 from early access on Peacock.

Natalya Scudder teases Storm Smith and Zee Dempers drama

On the recent episode airing on Peacock, Storm decided to appoint Courtney Veale as lead deckhand over Zee. The move was a bit shocking, considering Zee has more experience.

However, his choice of telling them on a crew night out at dinner causes a fight between Natalya and Storm, ending with him walking off. Zee was vividly upset after the news, and Natalya believes Storm could have waited to tell his team until the next day.

When she stopped by WWHL to chat with Andy, Natalya teased that tense times are coming for Zee and Storm.

“Definitely feelings are going to be hurt. As much as I think Zee will try to keep it to himself, he’ll definitely be hurt,” she expressed on the show.

"I say things how it is, but I do look back at it and think, 'Wow! I maybe don't need to be a bitch.'"

Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder gives an update on her friendship with Kyle Viljoen

One virtual fan wanted to know where Natalya stands with Kyle today, especially since they don’t follow each other on social media.

Kyle was recently on Watch What Happens Live and doubled down on calling Natalya a snitch. As for Natalya, she has blocked Kyle on social media, hinting things are not good between them right now.

“It has its up and downs. I currently have him blocked. But it’s like brother and sister,” Natalya stated.

The brunette beauty shared that stuff goes down between them before admitting she does have a tendency to let things go quickly.

“I’m sure if we saw each other in a bar we’d be like brother and sister again. But right now it’s a no for me,” she spilled regarding if she and Kyle are friends today.

A handful of episodes remain in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, with the finale and reunion rounding out the season in October. This will make room for Below Deck Adventure and Below Deck to hit Bravo airwaves in November.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.