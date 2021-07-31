Below Deck Med: Malia White says Captain Sandy Yawn apologized for gay remark, shares update on friendship

Malia responds to Captain Sandy questioning her sexuality last year. Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White says Captain Sandy Yawn has apologized for her gay remark and shared an update on her friendship with the captain.

Last fall, amid a slew of drama surrounding Captain Sandy and Malia’s behavior on Below Deck Med Season 5, their friendship took a turn. A cameo video of the captain saying the bosun was secretly gay went viral.

At the time, Malia used social media to address the video. Now she’s sharing the impact of her friendship with Captain Sandy just as cameras started rolling for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

Malia White says Captain Sandy apologized for gay remark

Hot on the heels of Malia opening up about her ex-boyfriend Tom Checketts cheating on her, the bosun is spilling the tea regarding Captain Sandy and the cameo video.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Malia shared how she dealt with what was said about her.

“To be fair, that comment was made the night before we started filming. So, I kind of had to just get on the boat and put a big smile on. I think with Captain Sandy, the thing that I know to be true is she never means harm. She never means disrespect, or she never means for it to be hurtful.”

The timing of the video was definitely not ideal. Aside from filming Season 6 just beginning, Malia was dealing with her breakup from Tom.

However, Malia doesn’t think Captain Sandy understood what would happen when she made the comment about Malia, even as a joke.

“I think when that kind of hit the fan, she was kinda like, ‘Well, I was just kidding,’ and she didn’t realize the consequences it would have for me and with my family and friends,” Malia shared with the weekly magazine.

Malia White shares update on Captain Sandy Yawn friendship

There’s no question that Malia wasn’t happy with Captain Sandy’s words, but it’s water under the bridge.

“So, she did apologize, and I was like, ‘It’s not a big deal.’ It just was not something I needed,” Malia expressed.

Season 6 Below Deck Med has definitely featured less of Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White’s friendship. Some viewers feel that’s because producers are trying to shine a more positive light on them after last season.

Despite having a different onscreen dynamic, Malia and Captain Sandy are still close friends. The cameo remark did impact the bond, but they appear to have moved past it. Last spring, Malia even visited Captain Sandy and her girlfriend Leah Shafer in Colorado.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.