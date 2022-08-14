Below Deck Med: Malia White reveals her true feelings about Hannah Ferrier

It’s been three years since the drama with Hannah and Malia exploded on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White has revealed her true feelings about Hannah Ferrier years after drama went down between them on the show.

Season 5 of Below Deck Med has been the most drama-filled and intense in the show’s history.

Captain Sandy Yawn fired fan favorite Hannah for having Valium and CBD, which the captain learned about courtesy of Malia.

The backlash against Malia was fierce, even when she returned for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. It was a bit of a redemption season for the bosun, largely due to her bond with her stellar deck team.

It’s been two years since Hannah and Malia were on-screen together. However, the two are constantly asked about each other and the actions that led to Hannah’s firing.

This happened to Malia recently, and she was brutally honest about her feelings toward her former costar.

Below Deck Med alum Malia White reveals true feelings about Hannah Ferrier

In a recent Instagram Stories Q&A spill the tea session, one user asked Malia how she really felt about Hannah.

The yachtie has no ill will toward Hannah despite how it looked on reality television.

“I have no hard feelings or ill will wishes toward Hannah. I’m happy to hear she is doing great,” she shared.

Then Malia revealed the season was not her favorite, although she referred to it as Season 6 when it was really Season 5.

“Season 6 & that year of my life was not my favorite chapter. But it’s all water under the bridge to me now! Looking back at season 2 it’s crazy to see how things have changed for us all,” Malia finished her response.

Hannah has moved on from the drama, too, as she prepares to return to reality television in the CBS show The Real Love Boat.

Malia White bonded with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 stew Katie Flood

Although Malia and Hannah never really bonded, even in Season 2 of the show, the bosun did bond with Season 6 chief stew Katie Flood. They have even worked together since appearing on Below Deck Med.

The two women and stew Courtney Veale became the closest friends during that season. In a series of IG Stories, that bond was crystal clear with photos and comments of Courtney, Malia, and Katie.

One was Malia and Katie enjoying some downtime as Malia answered the question if she and Katie were filming Season 8 of the show.

The answer is no. They are not.

Another one was a pic of Courtney, Katie, and Malia with Katie calling them “The girl squad I never knew I needed.” The final one was Malia and Katie enjoying some wine as the chief stew admitted they were working together.

Hannah Ferrier and Malia White won’t be working together anytime soon, but Malia has no hard feelings toward the chief stew.

