Below Deck Med: Lexi Wilson has received death threats, blasts Bravo for encouraging harassment

Lexi revealed she has been bullied and received death threats after appearing on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Lexi Wilson has received death threats and blasts Bravo for encouraging harassment against her.

There’s no question that Lexi is the villain of Below Deck Med Season 6. Lexi’s bad behavior on the drunken crew night crossed a line with viewers. The fact that Lexi barely apologized doesn’t seem to pull her weight, and a fourth stew added to the interior has brought outrage.

Fans have taken issue with Captain Sandy Yawn allowing Lexi to stay following her horrific behavior. At the same time, alums Daisy Kelliher and Josiah Carter have expressed their thoughts on Katie Flood and Captain Sandy’s mindset regarding Lexi.

As the second half of the season plays out and Lexi still has a job, the haters are coming out in full force. Lexi has been speaking her truth from day one. Now she has a message for the trolls.

Lexi Wilson reveals she’s received death threats

The Bahamas native used Instagram to discuss the hate aimed at her. Lexi called out certain social media accounts, including Bravo, for allowing her to be harassed.

“I don’t really care for internet thugs. The real culprits are behind the accounts that enables the harassment and bullying even death threats (yes death threats stemming from me being on a reality tv show),” she wrote in an Instagram post that was captioned, “raising awareness.”

Below Deck Med’s Lexi Wilson blasts Bravo for encouraging harassment

Last week Lexi claimed Bravo should give her a raise because she’s carrying the show.

Now she has called the network the root of a lot of the hate against her. The stew blames certain social media accounts, especially Bravo, for allowing bullying to occur.

“They use that social media platform almost encouraging these psycho lunatics to feel empowered. The problem is not the keyboard warriors the problem is there social media accounts that allow the bullying. @belowdeckmedbravo, @bravotv @bravodailydish,” Lexi finished her message.

Pic credit: @lexiwilsonnnn/Instagram

The comments section was filled with love and support for Lexi, with several users agreeing that the harassment and hate speech are unacceptable.

Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been filled with drama, mostly due to Lexi Wilson and chef Mathew Shea. They have each pushed the crew to their limits because of their individual actions and dislike of each other.

The mid-season trailer features things getting even more heated between Mathew and Lexi. In the meantime, Lexi continues to speak her truth, taking on the haters and Bravo.

What do you think of Lexi’s message?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.