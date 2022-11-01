Below Deck Med: Kyle Viljoen shares goodbye message after season-ending injury

Kyle had to leave the Home yacht after falling down the steps. Pic credit: Bravo

Warning: this article contains spoilers from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 18 with early access on Peacock.

Below Deck Mediterranean stew Kyle Viljoen has shared a message with fans after his tumble down the steps ended in him leaving the show and the Home yacht.

In Season 7, Episode 17 of Below Deck Med, the aftermath of Kyle’s tumble down the steps revealed that he had a sprained ankle.

Kyle spent a day in bed due to the pain, leaving chief stew Natasha Webb and Natalya Scudder short-handed.

Despite his not wanting to leave, Natasha finally realized she and Natalya needed help, and Kyle needed to be replaced.

The stew left with Below Deck Mediterranean viewers having a lot to say about his fall and exit. Now Kyle has shared a message with fans.

Kyle Viljoen shares goodbye message after Below Deck Med season-ending injury

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kyle shared a video with clips of his time on the hit yachting show. The stew then wrote a message about his reality television stint.

“My work journey has come to end. You all have walked this experience through with me to my bitter departure, this is not the end only the beginning of spreading laughter,” he wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kyle also expressed his appreciation for all those involved with the show and the fans who have made him feel welcome.

Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Did Kyle really leave Below Deck Med Season 7?

Below Deck Mediterranean viewers watched as Kyle exited the Home luxury yacht via a water taxi after it was deemed he needed to be replaced.

Those who have watched Season 7 Episode 18 know that a new stew does join the interior crew. It’s the last charter, so the new addition won’t be part of the crew for very long.

However, the previews for the season finale tease that Kyle returns. Yes, it seems that Kyle will come back in some kind of capacity.

Although that doesn’t necessarily mean Kyle’s back to work. It’s only a two-day charter, and Kyle could barely walk when he left the yacht before the charter started.

Chances are that Kyle, walking just fine in the preview, returns for the final crew night out or maybe even the last couple of hours of the charter to end the season on his terms.

Fans will have to wait to see just how Below Deck Med Season 7 ends and the reason for his reunion with Natasha on the luxury yacht.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.