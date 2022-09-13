Below Deck Med: Kyle Viljoen reveals what happened with Frank Fay after the show wrapped

Kyle and Frank remain friends after Below Deck Mediterranean. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen has revealed what happened with charter guest Frank Fay after the show wrapped.

Kyle was smitten with Frank from the moment he spotted the charter guest walking up the dock to the Home luxury yacht.

They did some heavy flirting with Frank while Frank and his friends were on charter, which is a big no-no and could have cost Kyle his job.

However, the connection was something Kyle had never felt before, and he wasn’t going to let it go.

Once Frank and his group left the yacht, the crew met up with them for a night out in Malta. Their goodbye was rom-com worthy, with Kyle and Frank’s first kiss ending the episode.

It’s been over a year since Below Deck Med Season 7 was filmed and Frank and Kyle are not a couple. The stew’s spilling how what went down and how Frank led to Kyle meeting the love of his life.

Kyle Viljoen reveals what happened with Frank Fay after the show wrapped

In a recent interview with The Daily Dish, Kyle revealed that once the season was over, he headed to New York City to meet up with Frank.

“I came to New York to meet Frank after the show. And that lasted about a week,” Kyle shared.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Kyle didn’t spill the tea on why they didn’t work out, the stew does consider Frank a friend. The meeting had an enormous impact on Kyle, who says he’s never been able to joke with someone the way he did Frank.

Kyle has no regrets about what happened with Frank because it led him to his boyfriend.

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen has found love

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle gushed over the love of his life Zachary K. Riley.

When speaking with The Daily Dish, Kyle revealed that he met his boyfriend, Dr. Zachary K. Riley, the same week that he and Frank ended their relationship. Kyle admitted Zachary won him over easily because the stew immediately fell head over heels for the doc.

In an Instagram post to promote his stint on WWHL, Kyle shared a picture of Zachary giving him a kiss backstage. Kyle also gave a shout-out to Below Deck Mediterranean executive producer Nadine Rajabi for leading him to Zachary.

“To my incredible @nadinerajabi for Gem stone mining when she found me and my incredibly loving partner @dr.zriles 🤎” he wrote as part of a lengthy caption.

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Med Season 7 left to play out. Even though fans know that Kyle Viljoen and Frank Fay don’t work out, it will still be interesting to see it unfold, especially as Kyle misses Frank more and more.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.