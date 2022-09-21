Below Deck Med: Kyle Viljoen doubles down on calling Natalya Scudder a snitch, spills more Frank Fay tea

Kyle isn’t holding back speaking his truth on Below Deck Med hot topics. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen has doubled down on calling stew Natalya Scudder a snitch while also spilling some tea on his romance with charter guest Frank Fay.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med has been an interesting one for Kyle, who has developed a close bond with chief stew Natasha Webb.

The two have made some waves with Natalya recently that resulted in her complaining to Captain Sandy Yawn about them.

That’s not all either. Kyle became smitten with Frank Fay the second he saw the charter guest walking up to the Home yacht.

They shared a passionate kiss on the crew night, but Kyle has admitted the two are not together.

During his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle addressed both of these hot topics, and his answers just might be surprising to Below Deck Mediterranean fans.

Kyle Viljoen double downs on calling Natalya Scudder a snitch

This week Kyle was virtually on WWHL to dish on all things Below Deck Med with host Andy Cohen. Right off the bat, Andy wanted to know if, after watching the show, he still felt Natalya was a snitch.

“Listen, I can tell you now it’s not the first time. It has happened prior to this. She loves all the goss. She loves all the gag. She’s a snitch,” Kyle expressed.

When it came to who was responsible for the pantry being such a mess, Kyle jokingly said the charter guests. Kyle shared the interior team was so focused on good service that the cleaning was pushed off.

The Below Deck Med mid-season trailer teased a major blow-up between Natalya and Kyle, so fans can expect more drama from the stews.

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen reveals what caused Frank Fay split

Later on, during his Watch What Happens Live appearance, a fan wanted to know why Kyle and Frank really broke up.

“Okay, well, I can spill a tiny bit of tea this time around. So basically, you know, coming back to New York to meet Frank was my time to dive right into doing everything I had been building up for the entire season, and yeah, the ego didn’t match what I was looking for,” Kyle shared.

#BelowDeckMed star Kyle Viljoen reveals why he ended things with charter guest Frank: "The ego didn't match what I was looking for." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/XAYP2Le3V2 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 21, 2022

Despite things not working out, Kyle remains friends with Frank. They live near each other in New York City. Kyle’s also grateful for the moments with Frank because it was something he had never experienced before.

There’s only one man for Kyle these days, and that’s his boyfriend, Dr. Zachary K. Riley. Kyle gushed over his soulmate while on WWHL.

Kyle Viljoen from Below Deck Mediterranean has spoken his truth about Natalya Scudder and charter guest Frank Fay.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Kyle returns for Below Deck Med Season 8.

Do you want to see Kyle on another season of the hit yachting show?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.