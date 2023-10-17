Below Deck Med: Kyle defends his actions in the Tumi and Natalya feud

Kyle Viljoen has defended his part in the current Tumi Mhlongo and Nataly Scudder feud going down on Below Deck Med.

The stew has denied that he stirred the pot or was purposely pitting the two women against each other.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle was dragged by Below Deck Med fans after his Season 8 debut for stirring the pot.

Kyle took on the trolls last week to stand up for himself, and he’s done it again to set the record straight.

Well, from his point of view.

Last night, after the most recent episode of Below Deck Med, Kyle was a guest on Watch What Happens Live, defending his actions and his messy self.

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen defends his actions in the Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder feud

In true Andy Cohen fashion, the host wasted no time asking Kyle about running to tell Natalya what Tumi said about her in the text message.

“I went onto the season with a really great friendship with Natalya,” Kyle explained. “So, me and Tumi are drinking in the bar, waiting for the visa. Long story short, I informed her about my experience.”

When it came to Kyle filling in Natalya about the text message, Kyle claimed it was to help her. Kyle then blamed Natalya for twisting his words.

“The information when I went to Natalya was to say, ‘Listen, I know [you’re] upset. I know [you’re] angry, but don’t pursue this continuously because there’s a chance you could go off the boat.’ That is my direct words. I was protecting my friend by saying, ‘I hear you. I validate you.’ And then that information turned back on me. So now I just watch people go in flames,” the stew spilled.

Andy asked if Kyle felt that he had misrepresented the situation to Natalya or Tumi. Kyle does not, reiterating he was trying to help his friend only to have his words used against him.

Kyle Viljoen doubles down on his actions in the Below Deck Med drama

During an Instagram Stories Q&A over the weekend, Kyle had the same stance as he did on WWHL regarding his stirring the pot between Tumi and Natalya.

The stew asked for questions that his followers needed answers to. One of them asked why he painted Natalya in such a bad light.

Kyle was blunt and to the point, sharing that people always know where they stand with him. Again, he conveyed he was simply telling Tumi about his experience with Natalya during Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

“If people take words out of my paragraphs that’s no longer on me,” Kyle wrote in part of his reply.

Kyle denies stirring the pot on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

It has been a drama-filled season of Below Deck Med so far, and only four episodes have hit Bravo airwaves.

Kyle Viljoen has defended his part in all the chaos. Do you agree with him?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.