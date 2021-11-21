Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier felt something bad was coming the day Captain Sandy Yawn fired her

Hannah recalls the gut feeling she had ahead of final Captain Sandy showdown on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has admitted she felt something bad was coming on the day Captain Sandy Yawn fired her.

The past couple of weeks, Hannah has been opening up regarding her volatile relationship with Captain Sandy. Hannah even admitted production had to step in at one point to help them figure out how to work together for the greater good of the show.

Captain Sandy and Hannah spent nearly four years appearing on Below Deck Med together. Their working relationship was turbulent at best.

Now Hannah’s reflecting on the day she was fired during Season 5 for having Valium and a CBD pen.

Hannah from Below Deck Mediterranean knew something bad was coming day Captain Sandy fired her

While chatting with host Jackie Gillies of Shine It Up podcast, Hannah got real about the gut feeling she had hours before she was fired from the hit yachting show.

“I was out. I think I’d gone to see the crew agent or something,” Hannah shared. “Obviously, there’s little things that we need to do off the boat that we do on our own that don’t get filmed. I was waiting for the P.A. to come to pick me up, and I said to my fiancé Josh, I was like, ‘Something is weird. Something is off. I don’t know what it is. But something is gonna go down. Something’s happening. I have no idea what it is.'”

As Below Deck Med viewers know, Hannah was called to see Captain Sandy, who fired her. Hannah has previously shared being fired for drugs on camera gave her a stigma, even though the Valium was for her anxiety.

Hannah reveals what really happened with Captain Sandy on the dock

After she was fired, Captain Sandy followed Hannah onto the dock as the chief stew was making phone calls. Hannah wanted to be left alone, but Captain Sandy kept pushing her.

“I had to call my agent. I had to call the lawyer. I was like, how do I navigate this? Because I don’t want to be painted as a drug addict for having anxiety medication,” Hannah recalled. “So, I was on the dock, and that’s where I was like, ‘Sandy, I’m on the phone with my lawyer.’ And she basically was like, ‘We need to film this.’ And then she kinda started going at me again. I was like, ‘You know what, mate? You’ve just fired me.'”

There will never be any love lost between Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier. While the captain continues to appear on the show, Hannah will forever be part of the Below Deck family.

Hannah often interviews stars from the hit yachting franchise on her podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed! Plus, Below Deck Mediterranean fans haven’t lost hope she will pop back up on the OG Below Deck with Captain Lee Rosbach, something Hannah has expressed interest in doing.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.