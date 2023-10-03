Below Deck Med fans sound off on Tumi ‘coming in hot’ at Natalya

Below Deck Med fans are sounding off on the way Tumi Mhlongo came in guns a blazing, especially during her talk with Natalya Scudder.

Tumi was MIA for the first charter due to visa issues preventing her from entering Italy.

Captain Sandy Yawn brought in Natalya to fill in, but now, Tumi has boarded the Mustique yacht to take her place as chief stew.

However, things quickly went south when Natalya was showing Tumi around the boat, and Tumi basically called it a disaster.

That kicked off the beginning of the tense chat between Natalya and Tumi, which, based on the trailer, plays out all season.

Now, Below Deck Med fans are weighing in on Tumi’s first impression as a chief stew.

Below Deck Med fans sound off on Tumi Mhlongo ‘coming in hot’ at Natalya Scudder

Twitter was on fire after Below Deck Med, as fans had a lot to say about Tumi’s chief stew debut.

“Yo Tumi came in hot, but I get where she’s coming from the boat isn’t to her standard and she’s going to have to play catch up but also deal with what the current crew there is already used too. Like everyone else I agree Kyle got in her ear about Nat, it was A LOT,” read one tweet.

Another tweet agreed that Tumi was “coming in hot,” which was quite confusing to the user.

The sentiment was echoed even more with a tweet that used a GIF of Captain Lee Rosbach, which also talked about being disappointed in Tumi.

Noooo Tumi, I was so sure Natalya would be the problem but you came in HOT with attitude. I’m so disappointed #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/02JGJU3TSg — Bravovibes (@bravovibes85429) October 3, 2023

Oh yes, coming in hot was a theme when it came to Tumi.

“Tumi was a lot in her 1st 5 mins on air after arriving several days late, her attitude was not what I expected. Super disappointed w/her coming in hot & bothered! Wtf happened?? I liked her on BDDU. Her attitude & the way she’s coming off so quickly is sending me…” said a tweet.

Tumi was a lot in her 1st 5 mins on air after arriving several days late, her attitude was not what I expected. Super disappointed w/her coming in hot & bothered! Wtf happened?? I liked her on BDDU. Her attitude & the way she’s coming off so quickly is sending me… #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/z1He2b7Qf1 — SoFLaITaLGaL🏝🦩 (@SoFLaITaLGaL1) October 3, 2023

A different tweet called out Tumi for going after Natalya, who was literally showing Tumi around the boat.

Tumi you strutted in a week late, came for the person who showed you around and did your job…… #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/ayhJnbYjAk — Sofie (@SofiesNook) October 3, 2023

There was even a tweet accusing Tumi of letting the position of chief stew go to her head, as well as expressing disappointment in the Below Deck Down Under alum.

Tumi hasn't even been there a full day and already criticizing everything. Everyone was warm to her but she didn't reciprocate. It's her first time as a Chief Stew and it already got to her head so fast. She was level headed and nicer at #belowdeckdownunder #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/NLN0vJyer8 — Miss Dromomania (@miss_dromomania) October 3, 2023

Tumi was also reminded that the way she came in was not how to gain the respect of her coworkers.

Tumi I always liked you, but what tf was that?! That is the way to NOT gain people's respect. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/bC58B52ITT — Ding Dong! 🥳 (@dellydoodledoo) October 3, 2023

Along with Tumi being put on blast for her behavior, she was also under fire for clearly letting Kyle Viljoen influence her opinion.

Below Deck Med fans slam Tumi Mhlongo for listening to Kyle Viljoen

One user point blank stated Kyle’s influence was what had Tumi being so defensive with Natalya.

So.. Tumi’s being influenced by Kyle & is that why she’s so defensive? Got it. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/NXfd6xCWqe — Riha ♡ (@fareeehuh) October 3, 2023

Another wondered what it was Kyle said that turned Tumi against Natalya before they even met.

What did that little beast Kyle tell Tumi about Natalya?



He has clearly turned Tumi against Natalya yeesh😬#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/7Dnmu6Ua3c — 🏳️‍🌈BravoMusings (@mostly_bravo) October 3, 2023

The chief stew was called out for coming on the boat with an opinion of Natalya just because Kyle doesn’t like her.

Kyle’s an ass kissing asshat!



Tumi should’ve came on that boat completely unbiased & started the convo with Natalya by thanking her!



This is going to be another 💩 show.



#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/LZv4f7EWsX — Moe ✌🏻❤️ 🎶 (@LuvnwineMaureen) October 3, 2023

Plenty of opinions about Tumi’s chief stew debut have surfaced on Twitter. However, there was something a lot of Below Deck Med fans could agree on.

The Natalya and Tumi drama is going to get old very quickly, just like it did with Natasha Webb.

Yep I knew it. Tumi and Nat bumping heads already. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/THkgG5xxLV — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) October 3, 2023

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalya revealed she clashed more with Tumi than she did with Natasha, and that says a lot about what Below Deck Med fans are in store for in Season 8.

What did you think of Tumi’s debut on Below Deck Med Season 8 as chief stew?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.