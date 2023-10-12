Below Deck Med fans are over all the Season 8 drama, and the show just hit Bravo airwaves.

Three episodes into the new season, Below Deck Med fans are threatening to stop watching the show.

It’s been a drama-filled start to Season 8, especially when it comes to Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo.

Throwing Kyle Viljoen into the mix on the most recent episode had viewers feeling a sense of déjà vu, and not in a good way.

Twitter was buzzing following the episode to weigh in on the new season of Below Deck Med.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

It’s safe to say that after only three episodes, many Below Deck Med fans are already over Season 8.

Below Deck Med fans sound off on ‘toxic’ Season 8 drama

A couple of Twitter users find the current season of Below Deck Med hard to watch after coming off such a good season of Below Deck Down Under.

“#BelowDeckMed is so negative and toxic compared to the other franchises. Imagine moving to this after just watch Down Under? Yuck!” read a tweet.

One user called Below Deck Med “trash” after watching Below Deck Down Under and is no longer being excited for Monday nights.

Pic credit: @Koboyashi_Maru/@MlleWicked/Twitter

All of the Tumi and Natalya drama has gotten to be too much for one user, especially now that Kyle has joined the crew.

#BelowDeckMed this episode really was a battle of the steps 😖

All the mess with Kyle, Natalya, and Tumi is just too much 🙅‍♀️https://t.co/efSRSD5Xnp — A M (@Ayushimurli13) October 10, 2023

“Tonight was one of the most annoying and irritating episodes I’ve ever watched in my three years of watching the Below Deck franchise. Kyle and Natalya have really irked me and the charter guests are high maintenance af. #BelowDeckMed,” said one tweet.

Tonight was one of the most annoying and irritating episodes I’ve ever watched in my three years of watching the Below Deck franchise. Kyle and Natalya have really irked me and the charter guests are high maintenance af. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/v9IkuvCyAj — Cassidy The Friendly Ghost Brown👻🎃 (@TheSasckMask) October 10, 2023

Being irritated with the interior crew tension was a popular theme on Twitter.

I'm getting irritated. Because I knew this was going to happen. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/U6DGZ32ejQ — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) October 10, 2023

Kyle was a common theme among several Below Deck Med fans, with one user calling him out for making things worse with Natalya and Tumi. At the same time, another said watching Kyle pit the two women against each other was not entertaining.

Pic credit: @memia/@Petty_Boop_/@servingupshade/Twitter

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle was dragged after his return to the show for stirring the pot between Tumi and Natalya.

There was even a user who doesn’t have high hopes for the season because of all the drama.

I'm not loving the drama, but I know Tumi has started out on the wrong foot being team Kyle. SMH, my hopes seem dimmed from what I've watched.#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/FmNzcxJXqe — Buttercup (@duanereed1) October 10, 2023

Not everyone was hating on the drama-filled Season 8 of Below Deck Med. Some are here for it.

Below Deck Med fans weigh in on Season 8

Despite all the haters, a couple of good things were said about Season 8 of Below Deck Med, but honestly, not too much. There was a lot of division and annoyance at the show.

“The drama in this season is amazing hahahaha it’s all so ridiculous and makes for bonkers tv #BelowDeckMed,” was a pro tweet.

Pic credit: @kaboosie/Twitter

A different user simply shared a picture of hunky Luka Brunton to give props to Below Deck Med and talk about how hot the bosun is.

It’s wild to me that he is one of the hottest men I’ve ever seen yet he’s just pottering around on boats. If I looked like him, I’d be ruling the world #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean pic.twitter.com/ASd1L2PqAn — Scarer Jessica Parker 🎃👻 (@JoeWritesThings) October 4, 2023

It’s just the beginning of Below Deck Med Season 8, and fans don’t have many good things to say. Here’s hoping that changes soon with the drama chilling out a bit, or it’s going to be a long season.

What do you think of Below Deck Med Season 8 so far?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.