Below Deck Med fans sound off on ‘obnoxious’ Elena Dubaich and her ‘narcissistic vibes’

Below Deck Med’s Elena “Ellie” Dubaich has earned some serious backlash for her behavior on the hit yachting show.

The messy love triangle that Ellie teased has become front and center on Below Deck Med Season 9.

Joe Bradley caught the eye of both Elli and Bri Muller, throwing the interior crew into chaos.

It’s chaos that chief stew Aesha Scott won’t tolerate, but we will get to that later.

Even though Ellie blamed Joe Bradley for his actions, her behavior toward Bri has Below Deck Med critics coming for the second stew.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire this week as the tension between Bri and Ellie reached a boiling point, impacting their work.

Below Deck Med fans sound off on Elena Dubaich and her behavior

“Probably an unpopular opinion: I find Ellie to be super obnoxious, annoying, and thinks she’s more important than she actually is,” read an X that included a GIF of Kate Chastain in her element.

Probably an unpopular opinion: I find Ellie to be super obnoxious, annoying, and thinks she's more important than she actually is. #belowdeckmed #BelowDeckMediterranean pic.twitter.com/9UP9cRjKgk — DatelessRealityTVJunkie (@DatelessJ) July 9, 2024

One critic accused Ellie of trying to “sabotage” Bri because she hooked up with Joe, whom Ellie is crushing on.

Talking shit to Aesha now. Damn Ellie. She’s on full Bri sabotage mode. And all because Bri hooked up with a guy she liked. This has nothing to do with work and all because of a bruised ego #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/lQY5mPHZ8i — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) July 9, 2024

Another called out Ellie for thinking she was the hottest girl on the yacht, and getting mad that Bri got her man first.

Ellie thinks she’s the hottest girl on the boat so she’s upset that Bri “got the guy” #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/gSTQcSoHsm — Dr. dont fuck with me (@SwatabOta24) July 9, 2024

The stew comes off as narcissistic to one critic.

“Ohhh Ellie you are VILLE! I see you now for what you truly are a catty insecure chick who didn’t think Bri was “competition” & is now pissed Bri got to KISS a BOY!!! Girl grow up and ACT YOUR AGE #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck,” said an X.

Ohhh Ellie you are VILLE! I see you now for what you truly are a catty insecure chick who didn’t think Bri was “competition” & is now pissed Bri got to KISS a BOY!!! Girl grow up and ACT YOUR AGE #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/QSQXxm4dDJ — M.🇳🇬 (@_UnapologeticXO) July 10, 2024

The fact that Below Deck Med viewers are once again watching women fight over an unworthy guy was also mentioned.

Two women fighting over a douchey guy. This trope is getting really old. #belowdeckmed #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/AG5DtzfDpd — Not Shelley Long (@NotShelleyLong) July 9, 2024

Elena “Ellie” Dubaich gets blasted for Below Deck Med actions

It didn’t take long for Ellie’s skills as a supervisor to be targeted on social media, either.

“Ellie is a horrible “boss” who psychologically abused & bullied Bri out of pure spite & jealousy – what an ugly personality… #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed,” wrote one critic.

Ellie is a horrible “boss” who psychologically abused & bullied Bri out of pure spite & jealousy – what an ugly personality… #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/QM5R9gETFV — Reality Renegade (@RltyRenegade) July 9, 2024

A different X user commented on how much time Ellie spends complaining instead of working.

#BelowDeckMed

The amount of time Ellie wastes on complaining compared to just doing her job. Mind blowing….🙄 pic.twitter.com/L3yvaYdEtz — Stingray (@Stingrayomega) July 9, 2024

Ellie was also reminded the cameras were rolling, and she got busted for slacking.

I think Ellie somehow forgets she is being filmed lol. Girl production pulled receipts you're slacking. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/bivP8tDr6k — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) July 10, 2024

“For the love of god can someone please make ‘Supervisor’ Ellie understand she is nothing special, like nothing at all #belowdeckmed,” read one X.

For the love of god can someone please make “Supervisor” Ellie understand she is nothing special, like literally nothing at all #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/hjbmIGvbPM — Lisa (@gsgrl217) July 10, 2024

There was even an X that was confused about Ellie’s age.

Half way through the season and I still don’t know if she’s 41 or 23



#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/RLbxRzgzl8 — Jeremiah Peffer (@jeremiah_peffer) July 9, 2024

Wowza, Below Deck Med fans have many opinions on Elena “Ellie” Dubaich, and they aren’t the only ones. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe also shaded Ellie, making it clear he’s been on Bri’s side since filming wrapped.

Make sure to tune in to find out how things end between Ellie, Joe, and Bri.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.