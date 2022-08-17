Below Deck Med fans slam chief stew Natasha Webb for on-screen behavior

Natasha has caused quite a fury among Below Deck Med viewers. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean fans have slammed Natasha Webb for her on-screen behavior as the Season 7 drama heats up.

There are a little more than a handful of episodes that have aired during the current season of the Below Deck spin-off.

Natasha has been a big part of the drama this season, courtesy of her brief boatmance with chef Dave White.

Both parties are to blame for the romance ending abruptly, creating an awkward working environment.

As new developments come to light, Below Deck Mediterranean viewers are slamming Natasha for her behavior. It’s not just actions with Dave that have fans in arms.

Warning there are spoilers from Below Deck Med Season 7 Episode 7 from early access on Peacock moving forward.

Below Deck Med fans slam Natasha Webb for on-screen behavior

Twitter has been buzzing each episode with comments on Dave and Natasha’s drama. However, as she reunited with her ex-boyfriend, whom she cheated on with Dave, Twitter exploded with a dislike for the chief stew.

One user is simply not a Natasha fan and said just that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

I wasn’t sure at first, but now I am. I definitely don’t like Natasha. #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean pic.twitter.com/P2u5f1Rdcg — Rose R Perry, JD she/her (@SipWatchTweet) August 16, 2022

Another declared that Natasha was “the worst” for the way she has been acting on the show.

Natasha is the worst and the problem. She asked Dave to room with her and started all this drama by ignoring him instead of communicating how she felt #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/WnomKzNDCh — Katie Gonzalez (@KatieGo62166894) August 16, 2022

There was also a joke comparing Natasha to Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King, who always finds himself in crew romance drama.

Several Twitter users were unhappy that Natasha told Dave she got back together with her ex-boyfriend.

Pic credit: Pic credit: @crysonhere/Twitter and @fed_up_female/Twitter

Dave wasn’t the only reason Twitter took issue with Natasha. The chief stew walked away as Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen argued had users calling her a bad stew.

Pic credit: @SummerBarnhart2 and @realitykath/Twitter

The recent talk on social media has been quite different than when Natasha first appeared on the show. When Below Deck Mediterranean dropped, the chief stew was liked, but boy, the tide has changed.

What have Below Deck Med stars said about Dave White and Natasha Webb drama?

A few Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 cast members have spoken out on the Natasha and Dave drama.

Captain Sandy Yawn revealed that she didn’t know anything was happening between them until it was brought to her attention.

I've never observed someone be so boring and yet simultaneously be so messy as Natasha #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/LkjrkkaoT7 — Bergana (@ABergana) August 16, 2022

Kyle weighed in on the boatmance, too, expressing that it was not a good idea for the chef and chief stew to date. However, the stew does feel that Dave and Natasha will be able to work through the awkwardness for the rest of the season.

As for Dave, he has taken full responsibility for his bad behavior and the way he treated Natasha on their crew night outs. Natasha called the situation messy. She also revealed she and Dave have moved on, especially Natasha, who has a new guy in her life.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.