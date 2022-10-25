Below Deck Med fans react to Kyle Viljoen’s shocking tumble down the steps

Kyle has a shocking ending to Below Deck Med Season 7. Pic credit: Bravo

Warning: this article contains spoilers from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 17 with early access on Peacock.

There are only a couple of episodes left in the current season of Below Deck Med, which is proving to be one of the longer seasons.

However, as Season 7 winds down, there was a dramatic exit that Below Deck Mediterranean fans never saw coming.

Stew Kyle Viljoen took a nasty spill down the steps at the end of Episode 16. It turns out Kyle sprained his ankle, rendering him useless to Natasha Webb and Natalya Scudder for the rest of the charter.

The pain was too much for Kyle to work, and Natasha declared they needed to replace him. Kyle left as Natasha cried about having to work a few days without her bestie and a replacement.

Social media has been buzzing with fan reactions to Kyle’s sudden departure, and they have a lot to say.

Below Deck Med fans react to Kyle Viljoen having to leave

Twitter was on fire with Below Deck Mediterranean fans speaking out after Kyle had to leave the show due to his injury.

One user simply told Kyle, “Goodbye,” while another thought he deserved what happened, and a different one commented on Natasha worrying about herself.

Others weren’t so sure why Kyle couldn’t help in the laundry or even cut fruit in order to help out the girls.

There was even a Below Deck Med viewer who felt it was all Karma that happened to Kyle.

Karma came and snatched Kyle right up! She must work faster on the sea. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/RDXGA0ssJs — Echo (@EchoDoesRadio) October 25, 2022

Not everyone was bashing or slamming the stew. One Twitter user shared what they believed was an unpopular opinion, giving the social media platform a little food for thought.

Maybe unpopular #BelowDeckMed opinion:

1. I like Kyle. Nat chose housekeeping, complains to everyone & takes an inappropriate tone with superiors. But Kyle does work hard.

2. Tash is not a leader, unless you count her continuously leading on Dave.

3. Dave, move TF on. pic.twitter.com/Z6ucCAIIVF — Shade of Graves (@ShadeofGraves) October 25, 2022

Kyle Viljoen conducts interviews at BravoCon

While his exit from Below Deck Mediterranean may not have been the way Kyle wanted to end his stint on the show, he has certainly become popular with Bravo.

The network had him conducting interviews during BravoCon and joining the Below Deck Crew Oughta Know panel at one point.

Kyle took to Instagram to share photos from his experience at the event, including his unique outfit choice.

“Uno dos tres BRAVO🤸🏽‍♀️Oh My Gees LUIS!!! This was a such a great day! Ladies & Gays this was a BLAST! I love every single person I met! I had such a great time and loved hanging with you all STEW FOR YOU!” was the caption on his post.

The end of Below Deck Med Season 7 is a couple of weeks away, and that means a reunion show. Kyle Viljoen will no doubt have a lot to say about his sudden departure.

What do you think of Kyle having to leave the show?

