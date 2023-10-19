Below Deck Med fans call out Captain Sandy for not handling Tumi and Natalya drama

Captain Sandy Yawn has been called out for the Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder drama unfolding on Below Deck Med Season 8.

The tension between Natalya and Tumi has taken over Below Deck Med for the past few episodes.

It’s gotten so bad to watch that Below Deck Med fans have declared the season “toxic.”

In the most recent episode, Captain Sandy talked with Natalya and Tumi after one of their screaming matches.

Captain Sandy has come under fire for dealing with them by basically saying work it out yourselves.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire throughout the episode, but especially during that scene, and the captain has been put on blast.

“Sandy saying she’d step in if things got bigger between Tumi & NaggingGNat… while Natalya has already blown this thing ALL THE WAY UP is frustrating to say the least,” read one tweet.

Sandy saying she’d step in if things got bigger between Tumi & NaggingGNat… while Natalya has already blown this thing ALL THE WAY UP is frustrating to say the least #belowdeckmed #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/0D5kbhqiOc — WaitWhat? (@Dime_Por_Que_) October 17, 2023

Another showed a clip of Natalya going off on Tumi again and declaring that Captain Sandy isn’t helpful in these situations.

Natalia just told her boss she doesn’t want a friendship. Tumi didn’t do anything that bad to warrant this tantrum from Nat. She’s being totally unreasonably and a huge brat. Tumi needs to put her foot down. Capt Sandy is never helpful in these situations #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/qKH1cHvjBq — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) October 17, 2023

Tumi having to apologize was brought up more than once, with a user admitting that the captain is getting on their nerves.

#BelowDeckMed Tumi has to apologize to Nat??? Once again, Capt Sandy getting on my nerves! pic.twitter.com/c8f2xHjpJ3 — Grace🌊🌊🌊🖤 (@graci125) October 18, 2023

A different user blasted Captain Sandy for making Tumi apologize to Natalya after Natalya screamed at the chief stew.

Capt. Sandy literally said if Nat yells at Tumi one more time… so you see Nat is being unprofessional and you tell Tumi to apologize. Sandy aint sh** and she ain't been sh** since that Hannah situation #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/nfRKLCZVx8 — Dean (@thedeans_list) October 17, 2023

“Sandy used to micromanage everything and now she doesn’t want to step in to anything,” said a tweet.

Sandy used to micromanage everything and now she doesn’t want to step in to anything #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/mtLouY5X0P — reality fiend (@reality_fiend) October 17, 2023

Captain Sandy defending Natalya after she fired someone for less during her stint replacing Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck was also brought up.

Remember last season when Sandy fired a stew for calling her Sandy, not Captain Sandy?

But Natalya is screaming and shouting is “a good person”.

Make it make sense #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/R7cpFjN8Vc — Bravovibes (@bravovibes85429) October 17, 2023

“I’m not surprised that Sandy sided with Natalya. Natalya is the one who keeps on yapping and screaming and saying she can’t handle Tumi in front of Sandy… Why is Sandy not supporting her Chief Stew?! That’s why Natalya thinks she can just do anything,” wrote a Twitter user.

I'm not surprised that Sandy sided with Natalya. Natalya is the one who keeps on yapping and screaming and saying she can't handle Tumi in front of Sandy… Why is Sandy not supporting her Chief Stew?! That's why Natalya thinks she can just do anything. #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/Ahzy978hFQ — Bravo Housewives Stan (@bravohwstan) October 17, 2023

More Below Deck Med fans sound off on Captain Sandy Yawn’s leadership

A couple of Below Deck Med fans have had enough of Captain Sandy and the interior drama on Season 8 of the hit yachting show. They are even threatening to stop watching if things don’t change, especially with the captain’s leadership.

I’m getting there….@CaptSandyYawn got one more episode and if this toxicity persists and she has done nothing about Natalya I’m done with her and her franchise. #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/xTH9foBZxL — TJS🥰 (@__TJSfrenchie) October 17, 2023

One user simply stated that Captain Sandy needs to be fired.

Can we just All agree, its Captain Sandy that needs to be fired! #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/OYojl4kp8X — Laura Lynn (@lauralynne103) October 17, 2023

However, not everyone was taking aim at the captain. There were some who actually sided with her in this situation.

“I found myself agreeing way too much with Sandy this episode,” said a tweet.

I found myself agreeing way too much with Sandy this episode #bdm #Belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/2iuqzf186V — Blockedbyyawn (@blockedbyyawn) October 17, 2023

Season 8 of Below Deck Med is just getting started, so things could change, including fans’ opinion of Captain Sandy Yawn.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalya Scudder hinted the season does take a turn soon and for the better.

What are your thoughts on how Captain Sandy has dealt with Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.