Below Deck Med fans call out Captain Sandy for not handling Tumi and Natalya drama

Captain Sandy Yawn has been called out for the Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder drama unfolding on Below Deck Med Season 8.
The tension between Natalya and Tumi has taken over Below Deck Med for the past few episodes.
It’s gotten so bad to watch that Below Deck Med fans have declared the season “toxic.”
In the most recent episode, Captain Sandy talked with Natalya and Tumi after one of their screaming matches.
Captain Sandy has come under fire for dealing with them by basically saying work it out yourselves.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire throughout the episode, but especially during that scene, and the captain has been put on blast.
Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn called out over Tumi and Natalya drama
“Sandy saying she’d step in if things got bigger between Tumi & NaggingGNat… while Natalya has already blown this thing ALL THE WAY UP is frustrating to say the least,” read one tweet.
Another showed a clip of Natalya going off on Tumi again and declaring that Captain Sandy isn’t helpful in these situations.
Tumi having to apologize was brought up more than once, with a user admitting that the captain is getting on their nerves.
A different user blasted Captain Sandy for making Tumi apologize to Natalya after Natalya screamed at the chief stew.
“Sandy used to micromanage everything and now she doesn’t want to step in to anything,” said a tweet.
Captain Sandy defending Natalya after she fired someone for less during her stint replacing Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck was also brought up.
“I’m not surprised that Sandy sided with Natalya. Natalya is the one who keeps on yapping and screaming and saying she can’t handle Tumi in front of Sandy… Why is Sandy not supporting her Chief Stew?! That’s why Natalya thinks she can just do anything,” wrote a Twitter user.
More Below Deck Med fans sound off on Captain Sandy Yawn’s leadership
A couple of Below Deck Med fans have had enough of Captain Sandy and the interior drama on Season 8 of the hit yachting show. They are even threatening to stop watching if things don’t change, especially with the captain’s leadership.
One user simply stated that Captain Sandy needs to be fired.
However, not everyone was taking aim at the captain. There were some who actually sided with her in this situation.
“I found myself agreeing way too much with Sandy this episode,” said a tweet.
Season 8 of Below Deck Med is just getting started, so things could change, including fans’ opinion of Captain Sandy Yawn.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalya Scudder hinted the season does take a turn soon and for the better.
What are your thoughts on how Captain Sandy has dealt with Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya?
Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.