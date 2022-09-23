Below Deck Med fans blast Kyle Viljoen and Natasha Webb over laziness, defend Natalya Scudder

Below Deck Med fans have weighed on the Season 7 interior drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Med fans have put stew Kyle Viljoen and Natasha Webb on blast over the drama unfolding with stew Natalya Scudder.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med’s starting to wind down, but the drama has ramped up the past couple of episodes.

The interior tension has mounted as Natalya hit her breaking point with Natasha and Kyle leaving things a mess after their night shift.

When Captain Sandy Yawn complained about the dirty pantry, Natalya spilled all about her colleagues.

This resulted in drama and Kyle calling Natalya a snit.

Social media has been buzzing with Below Deck Mediterranean viewers picking sides.

Warning: the rest of this article may contain spoilers from Below Deck Med Season 7 Episode 12 from early access on Peacock.

Below Deck Med viewers blast Kyle Viljoen and Natasha Webb

Twitter exploded with comments regarding the drama unfolding between Natasha, Kyle, and Natalya.

One user used a GIF to poke fun at Kyle and Natasha’s cleaning skills.

A different user didn’t hold back remarking on Natasha and Kyle’s laziness.

The tweet read, “Kyle and Natasha are the laziest people ever. We can literally see Natalya doing most of the work. Why are you two stews if you don’t want to clean?? That’s the entire job! The most i’ve seen them do is fluff a pillow & serve food & drinks. That boat is a disaster. #belowdeckmed.”

Pic credit: @TriereGorum/Twitter

Another user made fun of Kyle’s reaction after Captain Sandy called out Natasha for the dirty pantry.

Kyle, after being reprimanded by Sandy:‘What’s happening?’

Well, you’re not doing your work, Natasha isn’t either and Natalya is the one doing everything #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/4pxxwhBl1I — dramabananna (@dramabananna) September 20, 2022

Others simply don’t think that Natalya’s a good chief stew and is wrong for her actions on the show.

Pic credit:Pic credit: @Discountess_/Twitter and @badgalrhix/Twitter

Natalya Scudder has plenty of Below Deck Med fans

While Twitter was certainly having an issue with Kyle and Natasha, the social media platform was also supporting Natalya.

One fan shared a tweet of the filth on the yacht and gave Captain Sandy props for having Natalya’s back.

There were 2 staff(although Kyle works harder than Natasha).They could've been cleaning AND talking. Not the first time. Thank you Capt Sandy for having Natalya's back.#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/tOASFboDm8 — Redtai (@Redtai2) September 20, 2022

There was a user that suggested Natalya fake sick on a charter, while another one enjoyed watching Natalya stand up for herself.

Pic credit: @alex_a1993/Twitter and @Blondieooxx/Twitter

A different user didn’t blame Natalya for the way she acted toward Natasha after the chief stews chat with Captain Sandy.

I don’t blame Natalya AT ALL for telling Natasha how she should be doing her job. I’ve never seen a boat look so bad! #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/aBXbNImizV — Brittany (@BrittanyFife73) September 20, 2022

Natalya Scudder, Natasha Webb, and Kyle Viljoen are dealing with a lot of Below Deck Mediterranean drama on Season 7 of the show. If the mid-season trailer is any indication, things get a lot worse before the season ends.

Are you Team Natalya or Team Kyle and Natasha?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.