Below Deck Med: Courtney Veale sizzles in lingerie and bikini photos for Pretty Little Thing￼

Below Deck Med fans lose it over new smoking hot pictures of Courtney. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale sizzles in lingerie and bikini photos for a Pretty Little Thing promotion.

Courtney has been gaining Below Deck Med fans attention from the second she appeared on Season 6 of the hit Bravo show. It wasn’t just the blonde beauty’s looks that had viewers talking, but her hilarious personality too. Plus, Courtney has made twerking skills that she even attempted to teach to Captain Sandy Yawn.

As the stew waits for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean to hit airwaves, which she will be on, Courtney has been busy modeling for Pretty Little Thing.

Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale sizzles in lingerie photos

Courtney has partnered with Pretty Little Thing to show off various items from their clothing brand.

According to the website Pretty Little Thing “believe style should be accessible to all.” The company hopes to inspire all women and uses social media to do just that. Pretty Little Thing uses women of all shapes, sizes, and ethnicities to prove their products are for everyone.

In an Instagram post to promote Valentine’s Day, Courtney rocked some green see-through lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The comments section of the post was flooded with Below Deck Med fans losing it over how smoking hot Courtney looks in the pictures. Courtney’s friend and costar Mzi “Zee” Dempers even replied to the Instagram post.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Courtney Veale stuns in bikini pictures for Pretty Little Thing

It’s not just lingerie that Courtney has been modeling for Pretty Little Thing, either. The Bravo personality has been steaming up her Instagram feed with bikini pictures for the brand too.

Courtney proudly showed off her assets in a lime-green beachwear bikini while in Tulum, Mexico. The outfit was the perfect beach club attire, part swimsuit, and part cover-up.

“Groovy baby” was the only caption needed for Courtney’s Instagram post.

Pretty Little Thing isn’t the only company Courtney has been promoting on social media. Courtney stunned in a blue bikini for VDM The Label that showed off her killer body perfectly.

“Midweek dip 💦 @vdmthelabel,” she wrote alongside the gorgeous photo.

In another Instagram post, Courtney’s wearing a bra and underwear for Lounge.

“Fridays in @loungeunderwear,” read the caption.

Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean has been keeping busy with various social media promotions. The blonde bombshell keeps tongues wagging with pictures of her in lingerie, bikinis, and loungewear.

Be sure to follow Courtney on social media for the latest news on her life and to see which company she will promote next.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.