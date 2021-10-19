Below Deck Med cast teases what happened in Split

The Lady Michelle crew had a good time in Split after the charter season ended. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 cast has teased what happened in Split after the cameras stopped rolling.

It isn’t very often that cast members from any Below Deck installment leave the yacht together to go on vacation. In the past, one or two crew members, who were usually in a romance, did but never an entire crew.

Season 6 of Below Deck Med made history when chef Mathew Shea, chief stew Katie Flood, bosun Malia White, Courtney Veale, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Lloyd Spencer, and David Pascoe spent time in Split together. Although the hit Bravos show featured the crew talking about the vacation, there was no footage.

Unlike when Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 ended with several crew members sharing footage of the crossing, the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 crew didn’t fork over any video evidence from their trip. Instead, the group is teasing some events that went down during their vacation.

What happened in Split?

At the Season 6 reunion show, host Andy Cohen couldn’t wait to get all the dirty details of the cast’s Split trip. The Lady Michelle crew wasn’t super forthcoming with information, but they teased Below Deck Med fans with some tidbits.

“We had, honestly, a good time. We partied a lot. And we just enjoyed each other’s company again,” Katie expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andy, of course, wanted to know if anyone hooked up, which got the group laughing. Zee and Courtney insisted they did not hook up, while chef Matthew said he couldn’t remember.

After a little prying, Andy got Malia to admit that her boyfriend engineer Jake Baker was also there for the trip. Yes, Split is where romance bloomed for the couple.

Below Deck Med cast calls Split ‘wild’

During the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 After Show, the Lady Michelle crew opened up a little bit more about their time in Split.

“We carried on the party for, like, four days straight,” Mathew shared.

According to Courtney, things got wilder than what Below Deck Med fans saw play out on the show.

“We just went even more wild than we had already gone, if that’s even possible,” the stew shared.

Not everyone was willing to spill the tea on the trip. Katie exclaimed, “what happened in Split stayed in Split.” Malia dished it was the group’s private time.

“That was our moment to have fun off-camera, so it’s off-camera. It’s off-camera for a reason,” the bosun explained.

The truth about what happened in Split may never be revealed to Below Deck Mediterranean viewers. However, the crew has shared that their current group text message chain is appropriately titled “Let’s Get F**king Split-ted.” That means a good time was had by all.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.