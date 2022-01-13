Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn mourns the loss of her brother

Captain Sandy shared a loving tribute to her brother. Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn is mourning the loss of her younger brother.

The sad news comes days after the captain shared she was releasing a leadership book this fall.

Captain Sandy was set to embark on her first-ever leadership and motivational speaking tour in late January too. It appears she has canceled the tour, and one can’t help but think it has everything to do with her brother’s passing.

The captain hasn’t released a statement regarding the tour. However, Ticketmaster has canceled next to all of the tour dates because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn mourns the loss of her brother

Wednesday night, Captain Sandy used Instagram to share the heartbreaking news her younger brother died. She included a throwback photo of the siblings and a recent one.

“Today I lost my brother @ 55 years young. My heart is hurting for our family, his children and his wife. I had the best time with him as a youngster, we rode stick horses together, played Simon Says, played with Tonka Toys, acted like we were Huckleberry Fin & Tom Sawyer and would ride our horses through the woods like we were explorers. He was a gentle soul, so kind and generous,” she wrote.

Then the captain revealed how much she loved her brother, despite being estranged for years, with Below Deck Med fans.

“I’m so glad we reunited after many years of not seeing each other, and I’m grateful that I got to experience his happiness and joy. I love you brother. God speed and RIP. #love #brother #life #family,” Captain Sandy ended her heartfelt post.

The Below Deck family reacts to Captain Sandy’s heartbreaking news

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Captain Sandy’s post to become flooded with love and support from the Below Deck family.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach send his condolences. Captain Sandy’s Below Deck Mediterranean colleagues, Malia White, David Pascoe, and Katie Flood, showed their love for the captain during this awful time.

Repeat Below Deck Med charter guests Roy Orbison Jr. and Michelle Damon, wife of former MLB player Johnny Damon sent prayers and condolences.

Leah Shafer, Captain Sandy’s long-time girlfriend, popped up in the comments section expressing how awful she feels for the captain.

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean is dealing with the death of her young brother. The captain shared the sad news this week and received nothing but love from her Below Deck family.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.