Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn announces new book about yachting and leadership

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has announced she has a new book about yachting and leadership coming out this year.

The news comes as the captain prepares to embark on her Lead-Her-Ship Tour. Captain Sandy will stop in 22 cities for live events that share information about her life while motivating attendees through music and inspirational stories.

Those looking to get Below Deck Med dirt will be disappointed to learn Captain Sandy will not talk about her costars or share behind-the-scenes information. The tour is focused on her life stories, stemming from her desire to help others.

It seems like the tour and her new book will be tied together, as both will focus on her leadership skills.

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Med announces new book

The other day, Captain Sandy used social media to reveal she is giving Below Deck Mediterranean fans something they have been asking her for years.

“After 3 years, I’m so excited to announce what so many of you have been asking me for…my leadership book in story form is finally Coming Soon! Pre-order is now available! Thank you Hay House and for everyone’s support. Click the linktree in bio. Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm,” the captain shared in an Instagram post.

It didn’t take long for Captain Sandy’s exciting news to catch the attention of some Bravolebrities. The captain’s Below Deck Med colleagues Malia White and Lloyd Spencer expressed their happiness for her.

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and The Real Housewives of Dallas alum D’Andra Simmons also commented on the post. Repeat Below Deck Mediterranean charter guest Roy Orbison Jr. reacted to the book news with a thumbs-up emoji.

How can Below Deck Mediterranean fans get Captain Sandy’s book?

The book will feature lessons Captain Sandy has learned over her decades-long yachting career. She will reveal tools she endured to help her navigate the ups and downs of life.

Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm is slated to be released on September 13, 2022, on Amazon. Pre-order sales are now being taken here. Along with being released in hardcover, the book will also be available for digital download via kindle.

Despite a new book and tour keeping her very busy, Captain Sandy Yawn has no intention of leaving Below Deck Med anytime soon. The captain loves working on the show hopes to stick around for a long time.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.