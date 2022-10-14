Natalya looks stunning on and off-screen. Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Natalya Scudder sizzles in a skimpy bikini and captains hat for a fan question about Season 7 of the hit yachting show.

Natalya has been making waves on Below Deck Med this season due to the interior tension between her, chief stew Natasha Webb, and Kyle Viljoen.

Even her boatmance with bosun Storm Smith has hit a rough patch.

Off-screen, Natalya’s living her best life in yachting and heating up social media.

This week Natalya combined both of those with her current stint on Below Deck Mediterranean to give fans something to talk about.

The brunette beauty did all of that while also wanting some insight from fans of the show.

Natalya Scudder sizzles in skimpy bikini and captain’s hat for fan question

Taking to Instagram, Natalya shared a photo of herself rocking a tiny black bikini that left little to the imagination. Natalya was sitting on the railing of a boat showing off her long, lean legs as she looked out at the water.

Sporting a captain’s hat, Natalya had her hands resting on her knees and her bare feet were in tippy-toe position. The jaw-dropping photo was used to ask Below Deck Mediterranean fans one important question as Season 7 begins to wind down.

“Look at me, I’m the captain now. 👀 How’s everyone enjoying the season so far? Best one liner answer gets a shout out! ALSO how talented is @perryclubwinkle @clubwinkle Absolutely loved doing my first shoot with you 📸,” was the caption on the IG post.

The post comes hot on the heels of Natalya bringing her fashion A-game to New York City as she and Below Deck Down Under star Magda Ziomek appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

Natalya’s costars, Courtney Veale and chef Dave White, popped up in the comments section of Natalya’s post to gush over her look.

Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/Instagram

Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder shares behind-the-scenes fun

Despite all the drama going down on Below Deck Mediterranean, Natalya has revealed it wasn’t all crew chaos while filming the show. Natalya used Instagram Stories to share two photos of a good crew night out.

One picture was of Natalya and Courtney dressed to kill with Natalya writing, “This girl is one of my besties x.”

The second one featured the entire Season 7 crew, minus deckhand Jason Gaskell. Natalya used that to show the crew did get along sometimes.

Courtney reshared both of Natalya’s photos to her Instagram Stories too.

Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/Instagram

Below Deck Med Season 7 only has a few episodes left, which means a reunion show looms, and based on her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Natalya will have a lot to say.

What do you think of this season?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.