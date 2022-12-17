Below Deck Med beauty Katie Flood shows off bikini body with a message

Katie Flood is living her best life after her brief stint on reality television. Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Katie Flood showed off her bikini body with a message to fans.

Katie was a one-and-done with the Below Deck spin-off appearing on Season 6.

The chief stew has been busy working in yachtie and heating up social media since Below Deck Med fans last saw her on the small screen.

This week Katie was a bikini babe in her element during a beach photoshoot.

Kate shared a video of her modeling shoot to Instagram, and she stunned in a pink bikini with a read cover-up falling off her shoulders.

Lying on a rock with the ocean waves in the background, Katie rocked that swimsuit that highlighted her long, lean legs and her toned tummy.

She had a message for Below Deck Med fans, too, writing in the caption, “Don’t ever underestimate me.”

Katie Flood enjoys beach time in Mexico

Those who follow Katie on social media know she’s a big fan of Tulum, Mexico, often referring to it as her happy place. Katie spent quality time there last winter while on a yachting break with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More.

The brunette beauty’s back in Tulum. She took to Instagram to share a post of her at the beach soaking in her surroundings.

Two photos made up the share, both featuring Katie from behind, standing on a rock looking out over the ocean with a long pink cover-up falling off one shoulder, showing off part of her bare back.

“Wind swept” was the only caption on her post.

However, based on the area, it appears this may have been part of her photo shoot that had her sporting the pink bikini. Whether it was for fun or work, one thing is for sure. Katie was on fire!

Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood promotes Willa app

Although Katie still works in yachting, she also has been focusing on being a social media influencer and building a modeling career.

Katie used her reality TV status and gorgeous looks to promote the Willa app, which makes it super easy for creators to get paid. According to the website, Willa is like “having your own finance department.”

It has Katie’s seal of approval as she did a paid partnership with the company his fall, sharing a video of her talking up the app and explaining how easy it is to use.

“The secret is out, Willa is an all-in-one creator’s dream. It’s got you covered for invoicing, tax paperwork, and by far the quickest way to get paid for all content & freelance creators. Sign up for @joinwilla today, download the app and keep living your best life, paperwork worry-free,” she wrote on the IG post.

Katie Flood continues to heat things up with her jaw-dropping looks and bikini body as she puts her modeling skills to good use.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.