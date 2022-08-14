Below Deck Med beauty Delaney Evans is an ‘island gurlll’ in lime green bikini top and sarong

Delaney is a Hawaiian girl, through and through. Pic credit: @delaneyeva/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Delaney Evans is an “island gurlll” in a lime green bikini and sarong as she lives her best life with her new man.

Delaney didn’t have the greatest stint on Below Deck Med Season 6.

There was a miscommunication with her CV, causing Katie Flood more stress and opting to end the season with just her and Courtney Veale.

She may not have been on the small screen that long, but Delaney has used the time as a learning experience not just for her career but in life too.

Delaney has found love with a new guy– they are enjoying island life in Hawaii, where she has been rocking her best summer style.

This week Delaney happily shared some of those looks, which prove love and island vibes look good on her.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share a couple of photos of her best island girl style, Delaney was rocking a lime green bikini top with no straps and a tie in the middle.

The redhead paired it with a short sarong of the same color tied on one side with a flower in one side of her long locks to complete the look.

In one photo, Delaney takes a selfie in front of a bathroom mirror that gives a more full-on glimpse of her stunning outfit. “island gurlll” was written across the top of the image.

The other picture featured Delaney outside with a drink in one hand, a smile on her face, and showing off the top of her outfit.

Pic credit: @delaneyeva/Instagram

Below Deck Med alum Delaney Evans enjoys vacation with her new beau

Delaney introduced the new guy in her life at the end of July with a kiss on the beach. Since then, she’s been sharing happy moments from their relationship, including a vacation she insinuation was their second date.

In a video shared to Instagram, Delaney captured a slew of images of her with her guy on the beach, hiking, drinking some wine, on a helicopter ride, watching fireworks, and basically just having the best time.

“2 jets 1 single engine plane 2 sailboats 2 power boats 1 inner tube 1 kayak 1 surfboard 2 waterfalls 2 sharks and 3,922-steps later can easily say that was the best “second date” i’ve ever been on,” she wrote as the caption on the video.

It’s safe to say that Delaney Evans didn’t catch the reality TV vibe on Below Deck Mediterranean. However, there’s no question Delaney has caught island vibes and is loving every minute of her life.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Bravo.