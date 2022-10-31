Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale stuns as sexy devil and cop for Halloween fun

Courtney got in the Halloween spirit. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Courtney Veale stunned over the weekend as she celebrated Halloween in two jaw-dropping outfits.

The blonde beauty is no stranger to heating up social media with her gorgeous looks.

A couple of weeks ago, she brought her fashion A-game to BravoCon, but this week’s all about Halloween for her.

Courtney used Instagram to show off her Halloween spirit as a sexy devil. Three photos made up the post that showed her getting in touch with her naughty side.

She rocked a red outfit that was only shown from the waist up, and the tight costume had thin straps and a plunging neckline that accented her perfectly.

With her hair pulled back in a tight bun, devil horns and a pitchfork completed her look. Courtney went for fake eyelashes and red lips to bring her devil costume altogether.

“Unholy ❤️‍🔥” was the caption on her Instagram Post.

Courtney Veale rocks a sexy cop Halloween look

It was a busy weekend of costumes for Courtney. After showing off her devilish side, the blonde beauty shared another one of her sexy outfits.

Again, taking to Instagram, she revealed her second Halloween attire, a cop. Wearing a blue long-sleeved bodysuit that zipped up the middle to just below her chest, Courtney stunned with a cop hat on her head and a stern look on her face.

Courtney had her hair pulled back, but it was a bit looser than in her devil costume. She captioned the Post, “Excuse me sir.”

Below Deck Med launches Coco Apparel

There are many sides to Courtney. She’s not just a reality TV star, yachtie, and Instagram beauty, Courtney added businesswomen to her extensive resume this summer.

As she returned to Below Deck Med on-screen for her second season, off-screen, Courtney launched Coco Apparel. The clothing brand has sweatshirts, T-shirts, and tote bags.

Those who have watched Courtney on Below Deck Mediterranean know her father has Alzheimer’s. That’s why 5% of her profits from her new clothing brand are donated to Alzheimer’s Society.

Courtney proudly announced the launch of her company this summer in an Instagram Post as she rocked one of her cropped sweatshirts. With her back facing the camera and pairing the sweatshirt with a pair of grey leggings, Courtney’s face wasn’t seen, but one of her tote bags was.

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is wrapping up. However, that doesn’t mean fans won’t be seeing Courtney Veale anymore. She has plenty of things going on to keep her 156k Instagram followers engaged.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.