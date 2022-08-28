Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale sizzles in bikini selfie for Coco Apparel promotion

Courtney Veale reps her new clothing brand. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Courtney Veale sizzles in a bikini selfie to promote her new brand Coco Apparel.

Courtney returned to Below Deck Med a couple of weeks ago, taking her skills to the deck team.

At the same time she made her Season 7 debut, Courtney revealed she would be launching her own apparel line.

This week Coco Apparel went live, and Courtney has been coming up with creative ways to get the word out about her new venture.

One way, of course, is for her to sport her products which she did in a bathroom selfie.

Another promo tactic Courtney’s using to help people learn about her business is having one of her Below Deck Mediterranean friends rep the brand.

Ahead of her official launch for Coco Apparel, Courtney used Instagram Stories to rock a bikini while giving a shout-out to her brand.

The blonde beauty shared two identical pics of taking a mirror selfie. Courtney sizzles in a black bikini with her long blonde hair in two braids with a baseball on her head.

There was no caption on either of the photos with Courtney tagging @cocoapparelx, the official Instagram account for her products.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Based on the Instagram account for Courtney’s clothing brand, it doesn’t appear the swimsuit or the hat is from Coco Apparel. It seems so far, the company’s focus is on sweatshirts, t-shirts, and travel bags.

Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale gets help from her friends

Courtney and her new brand got a shout-out from her good friend Mzi “Zee” Dempers. As Below deck Mediterranean fans know, they met on Season 6 of the show, becoming very close pals.

They are back working together on Season 7, so it was no surprise that Zee was happy to rep Coco Apparel.

Zee shared a picture of him wearing a white Coco Apparel sweatshirt with a huge smile on his face. Courtney and her company reshared the image to Instagram Stories.

Other images she shared to promote her new brand include one of three people wearing the same sweatshirt as Zee, which Courtney captioned, “ahhh can’t wait for you all to see!” There was also a photo of the blue travel bag with a picturesque background.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Courtney Veale from Below Deck Med has been getting creative to promote her latest business venture into the fashion world.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.