Below Deck Med: Are Storm Smith and Natalya Scudder dating?

Storm and Natalya have hit a rough patch on Below Deck Med Season 7. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 stars Natalya Scudder and Storm Smith are engaging in her boatamnce on the hit yachting show.

Stew Natalya became smitten with Storm from the moment he boarded Home luxury yacht with his good pal and Below Deck Med Season 6 alum Mzi Zee Dempers.

They have had all the feels in their boatmance, including fighting, cuddling, kissing, and being there for each other amid the crew drama.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 12, airing early on, Peacock teased trouble’s brewing for them.

With less than a handful of episodes remaining, speculation has been mounting about where Natalya and Storm stand today.

Let’s take a look to see if they are dating.

Are Natalya Scudder and Storm Smith from Below Deck Med together?

The bosun and stew are not dating. Like many Below Deck romances before them, things apparently didn’t work out when the cameras stopped rolling.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans will have to watch the rest of the season to see how the relationship unfolds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, one thing has become clear recently. Storm appears to have found happiness with someone new.

The bosun has been featured on social media with a lady named Chloe Griffin. They had been traveling together, with Storm giving her a birthday shoutout when they were in Italy.

“Happy birthday boks, life is f beautiful with ya ☀️🖤 @chloexgriffin xx,” Storm captioned an Instagram post with a series of their travels.

Storm also used Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself and his lady. They were posed in front of a picturesque backdrop, sporting helmets and backpacks.

Pic credit: @stormosmith/Instagram

As for Natalya, there’s no sign of a significant other on her social media. If she’s dating someone, then the brunette beauty has been keeping that romance under wraps.

Although Natalya did admit on a recent episode of the show that relationships are not her thing, so she could be happy and single.

When is the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 finale?

Season 7 of Below Deck Med has begun to wind down with only a few episodes left.

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 premieres on November 1, and Below Deck Season 10 is expected to begin around the same time.

That means Below Deck Mediterranean will need to be all wrapped up before then. Based on the timeline, the Season 7 finale will air on Bravo on Monday, October 17, with the reunion airing on Monday, October 24.

Those watching via Peacock will get early access. The dates would be Monday, October 11, and Monday, October 17.

What do you think of Nataly and Storm’s boatmance?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.